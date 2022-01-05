Camilo Santana announces new secretaries of the government of Ceará

Governor Camilo Santana (PT) announced the new state secretaries that replace those who left last week, with the objective of contesting this year’s elections. Among the names, stands out the former state deputy and former president of the Legislative Assembly, Marcos Cals, who has already been a candidate for governor and mayor of Fortaleza by the PSDB.

Secretariat of Cities – Marcos Cals, formerly the executive secretary of the portfolio

Secretariat for Agrarian Development (SDA) – Ana Teresa Barbosa de Carvalho, who was president of the Agropolos Institute

Secretariat of Planning and Management (Seplag) – Ronaldo Borges, former executive secretary of the portfolio

Secretariat of Science, Technology and Higher Education (Secitece) – Carlos Décimo de Souza, formerly the executive secretary of the portfolio

They replace, respectively, Zezinho Albuquerque (PDT), Diassis Diniz (PT), Mauro Filho (PDT) and Inácio Arruda (PCdoB), who left office at the end of 2021 because they will be candidates in the next elections. The legal deadline for disincompatibility is only in April, six months before the election, but it was brought forward by Camilo’s decision.

