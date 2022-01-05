Camilo will discuss changes in the holding of festive events this Wednesday

Weekly meeting of the State Committee to Combat the New Coronavirus Pandemic will be brought forward from Friday to the end of the morning of this Wednesday, 4, according to an announcement on social networks by Governor Camilo Santana (PT). The reason, according to the agent, is to discuss possible immediate changes in the decree, especially regarding the holding of festive events.

Santana clarifies that in the current situation, with an increase in cases of Covid-19 and Influenza in the state, large agglomerations are very dangerous, due to the high risk of contagion. This Tuesday, the governor announced the creation of a plan to expand public beds for respiratory syndrome care, in addition to expanding testing.

Camilo once again defended the importance of immunizing the population with the complete vaccination cycle. “People who have been vaccinated are much more protected. All indicators show that the vast majority of admissions are for people who have not taken the vaccine”, he argues. In total, about 6.4 million people from Ceará (69.7% of the population) received the second dose or single dose against the disease.

