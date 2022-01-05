Campeonato Carioca announces the sale of pay-per-view packages, at R$ 129.90; members have discount

THE Cariocão Play, Cariocão’s OTT application, the State Championship with the largest audience reach across the country, will be launched by the Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation with the widest and most democratic distribution of Brazilian football.

In addition to the closed TV operators Net, SKY and Vivo, which were already Cariocão’s partners in 2021, the 78 games of the 2022 competition will be distributed through the clubs’ relationship platforms, in Cariocão Play, in communication portals, in various services from OTT and even on digital e-commerce platforms.

Subscription to the pay per view service will be available to fans from January 10th. The price to watch all games will be BRL 129.90, with monthly fees from BRL 49.90. The single game during the Guanabara Cup will cost BRL 29.90. One of the new features will be a 10% discount for fan members who are in good standing with their clubs.

“Our incessant search is for a higher quality offer so that fans, who love our football, can watch the Carioca Championship throughout Brazil,” said Leonardo Ferraz, marketing director of the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Further details on other sales modalities and the names of the new Cariocão 22 pay per view distribution partners will be announced shortly.

Cariocão Play will have different experiences

In 2021, the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro encouraged the distribution of pay per view for the Campeonato Carioca by club TVs, a pioneering initiative in Brazilian football and which was very well received by fans.

In 2022, with Cariocão Play, fans will have a unique and unprecedented experience. There will be up to six different types of broadcasts during the games: Botafogo TV, Fla TV, FluTV, Vasco TV, a broadcast with neutral narration and another aimed at fans who like real-time statistics, which will feature a narrator and commentators specialized in this type of analysis.

In addition to this multiplicity of broadcasts, live journalistic coverage of the games with pre and post game full of interviews and information, fans who purchase Cariocão Play will be able to watch, whenever they wish and wherever they are, the goals of the round, the best moments of any game and the full VT of all games.

The technology embedded in Cariocão Play’s OTT application allows it to be accessed, at any time, through smartphones, tablets, computers and receivers SmartTV.

Distribution of quotas

With Cariocão Play, clubs participating in the 2022 Carioca Championship will increase the percentage of participation in the final price paid by each fan.

In the 2021 season, the transfer of pay per view sales reached a percentage of up to 54% of the amount paid by each fan who purchased this product. In 2022, clubs may receive up to 70% of the price paid by the final consumer, depending on the Cariocão Play distributor. Cariocão Play is, therefore, the PPV service that most helps the fan’s heart club.