Cannabidiol reduces highly aggressive and drug-resistant brain tumor, study shows

A study by researchers at the Augusta University School of Medicine, Georgia, USA, found that cannabidiol (CBD), one of the active ingredients in marijuana, was able to reduce, in mice, the size of a highly aggressive brain tumor and lethal. After inhaling the compound, the animals began to produce less substances that favor the growth of glioblastoma.

To simulate brain cancer in mice, the researchers used modified human glioblastoma cells (adapted to animals), creating the so-called “orthotopic glioblastoma”, the most realistic possible model for the tumor, produced artificially outside the human body.

After eight days, the disease was already active and aggressively in the animals’ brains. On the ninth day, the team of researchers started the treatment with daily doses of inhaled cannabidiol, while some animals received a placebo, to control the work. The experiment lasted seven days and the study was published in the specialized journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research.

Scientists observed a significant decrease in tumor size in imaging tests done in mice that inhaled cannabidiol, not seen in animals that ingested placebo.

“We have seen a significant reduction in the size of the tumor and also in the tumor microenvironment established by cancer cells, which includes blood vessels and various growth factors that cause it to spread,” explains, in a statement, Babak Baban, an immunologist at the University of Augusta and one of the study authors.

The scientists’ idea is to use cannabidiol — if its beneficial effects are proven in further studies — in conjunction with the treatment already used in people diagnosed with glioblastoma.

While the approach established by the researchers is easily applicable to humans, at the moment they are looking primarily at the tumor’s biological response to cannabidiol, said Martin Rutkowski, a neurosurgeon at the University of Augusta.

“We desperately need research and more treatments. What we have now isn’t working very well,” said the neurosurgeon, co-author of the study.