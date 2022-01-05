‘Can’t Believe It’ · TV News

Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will discover the case of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) with Lara (Andréia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol. of the Globe. “I can’t believe it,” she’ll snap.

In the next chapters of Lícia Manzo’s serial, the usurper will have sex with Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo). The rapprochement between the young woman and the entrepreneur will cause the end of her marriage to Mateus (Danton Mello). Thrilled, the boy will lie that he’s separated from Barbara (Alinne Moraes), and the two will have an affair.

One day, the girl will casually meet the protagonist at the door of one of the supermarkets in Santiago (José de Abreu). Untrusting that the faker is the supposedly dead ex-fiancé and that he hasn’t parted from the Redeemer heiress, Lara will give Christian a kiss in front of everyone, leaving him embarrassed.

“Well, I have a meeting now, and… See you later?”, asks Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva). “Please”, the Minas Gerais woman will reply. A few meters away, Elenice will be in a taxi and witness the entire scene. “I can’t believe what I’m seeing”, will vent the bankrupt.

At that moment, Christian will say goodbye to his lover, and the two will kiss again. Incredulous, the crook will decide to investigate the relationship between her adopted son and Andréia Horta’s character. “Please go back and follow that girl,” the madam will order, spy-style.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: