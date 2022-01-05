Captain of Santos under-20, Sandro delivers an emotional speech in lecture: “We become a family”

the captain of the saints under-20, Sandro Perpétuo, gave an emotional speech before Santos won by 2-1 against Operário, in the debut of Copinha.

In the traditional lecture before the matches, Sandro spoke emphatically how the team should behave in the match, emphasizing the fact that the athletes are a family, with one having to run for the other.



“Today is the first step in our campaign and this campaign here will be your story. This campaign here can change the living conditions of your family and my family. So you have to go in, there’s no aiai, there’s no wow, no p****, no pain, no c******, brother. You have to give your blood, you have to give your blood for the one you love and here we become a family. Today, you have my blood, you, you have my blood and I’m going to give my life for you inside, until the last minute. Enjoy when you wear that shirt. When we go to the ball, joy. Not afraid of making mistakes. If you get it wrong, I’ll be there to run for you. Now, without the ball, brother, it’s in the guys’ necks!”, Sandro told his teammates.

Sandro has a long history of leadership in the Santos locker room. The 20-year-old has been captain of the team since the under-11 and was even listed among professionals in early 2021.

Santos beat Operário with goals from Lucas Barbosa and Rwan, after an assist from Sandro. The team leads the group 8 of Copinha with three points, equal to Railway.

