Cardiology Society says it is in favor of childhood vaccination, and members see a message for Queiroga – 01/04/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), under new management since the 1st of this year, published on Tuesday (4) a statement in favor of vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Some members read the message as a message to the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga —who was on leave and now appears as the former president of the medical society.

“The current light of scientific knowledge indicates that vaccination is important to protect all age groups from 5 years old against Covid-19 and also to reduce community transmission of Sars-CoV-2, and thus promote individual and collective protection”, says the document, which is signed by the new president of SBC, João Fernando Monteiro Ferreira.

Read the press release from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology below:

