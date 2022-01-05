Cardiology Society says it is in favor of childhood vaccination, and members see a message for Queiroga – 01/04/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Cardiology Society says it is in favor of childhood vaccination, and members see a message for Queiroga – 01/04/2022 – Mônica Bergamo 4 Views

The Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), under new management since the 1st of this year, published on Tuesday (4) a statement in favor of vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years.

HELLO

Some members read the message as a message to the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga —who was on leave and now appears as the former president of the medical society.

COVENANT

“The current light of scientific knowledge indicates that vaccination is important to protect all age groups from 5 years old against Covid-19 and also to reduce community transmission of Sars-CoV-2, and thus promote individual and collective protection”, says the document, which is signed by the new president of SBC, João Fernando Monteiro Ferreira.

Read the press release from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology below:

ON THE NETWORKS

with LIGIA MOSQUE, VICTORIA AZEVEDO, BIANKA VIEIRA and MANOELLA SMITH

PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ômicron can also cause less severe conditions in the elderly, study suggests

Research conducted by scientists in the United States indicates that elderly people infected with the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved