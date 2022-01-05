Carmen is horrified to find out who her daughter-in-law is.

Carmen (Julia Lemmertz) will freak out on The More Life, The Better!. This time it won’t be because of Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli), but thanks to her son Gabriel (Caio Manhente). The boy will engage in an affair with Flávia (Valentina Herszage), which will leave the owner of Wollinger Cosmetics absolutely horrified. She will begin to set up to separate the two in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the plot, the two young people will get closer and the fake dancer will not miss the opportunity to use the new “crush” to make Guilherme (Mateus Solano) jealous, who rejected her. Without thinking twice, she will kiss the boy in front of the doctor.

The two will plunge headlong into an intense relationship and even spend a night together. She will even invite Carmen’s son to stop by the Pulp Fiction nightclub. There, she will perform one of her performances and will be filmed by Gabriel.

At the chapter set to air on January 14th , Julia Lemmertz’s character will take her son’s cell phone and see the recording he made.

Upon seeing the images, she will be terrified and will decide that the boy will no longer be able to date Flávia. She will ask for help from Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo), who was also enchanted by the dancer, to get the couple away.

The More Life the Better! replaced the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). Written by Mauro Wilson, the serial debuted fully recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of Covid-19.

Next, in May, the network will air the soap opera Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto, which will have Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado and Taís Araujo in the main roles. The story will be about doubles.

