Carol Celico is hospitalized in São Paulo

Carol Celico hospitalized in São Paulo

Carol Celico revealed this Tuesday (04) that she had to be hospitalized in São Paulo to treat colitis. She said she sought medical help after experiencing severe abdominal pain “I’m not using Instagram to deliver bad news, or making drama out of anything, mainly because I know how many people like to generate engagement this way. I dont like. I also know how many people suffer from health problems and the loss of loved ones every day”, began Carol. then

The influencer spent the last days of the year in Trancoso, Bahia, and as soon as she felt bad, she returned to the capital of São Paulo. “Unfortunately I started the first day with a very severe abdominal pain, I rushed back to SP and I’m hospitalized with three very strong intestinal bacteria, which caused me colitis and inflamed 100% of my intestines. I’m getting better every day, medicated and being well cared for by the great team of such professional doctors and nurses”, he explained.

She even finished making an alert “Always take care, be aware of what you eat, and always keep health checks updated. Also be very careful, everyone who returns from a trip, avoid meeting people (especially family members and older people) in the coming days because cases are increasing and we don’t need more people at risk, whether for Covid, influenza, etc… Take care”