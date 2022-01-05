Carriers postpone US 5G unveiling after airlines point out risks – Economy

the operators ATT and Verizon Communications agreed to postpone the opening of a new service for two weeks. 5G that airlines said could interfere with aircraft systems and pose a security risk. The two companies released separate statements on Monday evening, two days before the planned launch on Jan. 5 and one day after rejecting a postponement request made by US transportation authorities.

The move came after threats of lawsuits by airlines and a flurry of postponement requests addressed to the telecommunications industry and the White House by aviation groups.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the country’s industry regulator, was planning to issue hundreds of warnings with specific restrictions for airport runways, heliports and other flight routes, which could cause significant disruptions to the system. of aviation.

what caused the problem

The problem involves a new band of fast 5G wireless service that is located near the frequencies used by aircraft altitude-calculating equipment. Aviation groups and the FAA fear this could compromise safety, especially in low visibility conditions. Mobile phone companies and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which approved the service, said there was no risk.

“It’s clear that this irresponsible launch of 5G wasn’t ready to go,” said Joe DePete, president of the Airline Pilots Association, in a statement. “Now the real work begins.”

The agreements raise the prospect of litigation that would seek to force the FCC telecommunications regulator to stop mobile carriers’ use of airwaves, according to an airline official who asked not to be named.

Litigation could still continue if the two-week break does not result in agreements on methods of securing aircraft at airports, the official added.

Shares of Verizon and AT&T were up less than 1% before trading began on Tuesday in New York, while shares of the biggest US airlines gained about 1%.

Commitments

Wireless providers have pledged not to install towers near certain airports for six months if the airline industry agrees not to step up its campaign against the new service. The offer is modeled after exclusion zones at airports in France, where 5G service is operating on similar frequencies and where American planes land.

AT&T said it agreed to the postponement at the request of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The company said it is also committed to avoiding use near airports.

“We know that aviation security and 5G can coexist, and we are confident that further collaboration and technical assessment will resolve any issues,” AT&T said in a statement.

Verizon spokesman Rich Young said the company “has agreed to a two-week delay, and has pledged the certainty of bringing our revolutionary 5G network to this nation in January.” On Monday morning, Young rejected the idea of ​​any delay.

Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson on Friday called for a brief delay so the government could have more time to assess the risks, but said they were doing it to help ensure a smooth implementation of the service. The companies initially said on Sunday they would not delay the service, but changed their minds on Monday night.

“The FAA thanks AT&T and Verizon for agreeing to a voluntary delay and for their proposed mitigations,” the FAA said in a statement. “We look forward to using the additional time and space to reduce flight disruptions associated with this 5G deployment.”

The companies agreed to take additional measures that will last six months at 50 airports identified as having the greatest impact on US aviation, according to the FAA.