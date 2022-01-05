Case filed by ‘Nevermind’ cover baby against Nirvana is rejected by judge

The band’s lawyers rebutted the allegations, and as they didn’t get a response from Spencer Elden’s team within the allotted time, the lawsuit was dismissed.

Reproduction / Nirvana / 25.08.2021 Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album was released in 1991 and the cover made history



The process moved by spencer elden, baby that appears on the cover of the album “Nevermind”, from Nirvana, was rejected by a judge in California, in the United States. Spencer, who is currently 30, filed suit last year against various parties, including the band’s live members, the record companies involved in the album and the widow of Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love. On the well-known cover of “nevermind”, Spencer appears as a baby swimming naked towards a dollar bill. In the process, he claimed that there was sexual exploitation and that this image caused “extreme and permanent emotional distress” for him. In addition, Spencer stated that his parents did not receive or sign a document authorizing the use of his image in the album, released in 1991. As a result, he asked for damages of $150,000.

Last month, Nirvana’s lawyers rebutted the allegations, saying Spencer’s arguments were without merit. “Elden’s claim that the photo on the cover of the album ‘Nevermind’ is ‘child pornography’ is apparently nothing serious,” the lawyers pointed out, as reported by BBC. The band’s representatives stated that if Spencer’s theory is considered, all the people who own the album would be guilty of illegal possession of child pornography. The lawyers also noted that before deciding to file the lawsuit, Spencer had shown that he liked being recognized as the “baby of Nirvana”.

“He’s reenacted photography for cash many times, he’s got the album title tattooed on his chest, he’s appeared on a talk show wearing a nude colored jumpsuit to make a mockery of himself, he’s autographed copies of the album cover. to sell on eBay and he used that to try to bond with women,” the lawyers said. After that motion was filed by the defense, Spencer’s attorneys had until December 30 to respond, which they didn’t. With that, Judge Fernando M. Olguin closed the process, but there is still the possibility of appealing until January 13th.