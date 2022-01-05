Cassio completes a decade of Corinthians; remember ten important dates of the dolo

On Tuesday, January 4, goalkeeper Cássio completed exactly a decade since the first time he trained as a player for Corinthians. Still on vacation, like the rest of the Corinthians cast, the archer officially stepped into CT Joaquim Grava on this date in 2012 for the first time.

Less popular part of a modest package of reinforcements, which included defender Felipe, midfielder Vitor Júnior and forwards Élton and Gilsinho, the archer began his successful trajectory for the club there. THE my helm, then, remembers ten other important dates for the alvinegro idol.

Cassio’s Timeline

2012

March 28 – Cássio debuts for Timão against XV de Piracicaba, at Pacaembu;

July 4 – Cássio is champion of the Libertadores in his 12th game for Corinthians;

December 16 – Cássio is champion and elected best player at the Club World Cup;

2013

July 17 – Cássio becomes, along with Fábio Santos, Ralf and Danilo, the leader of official international titles for Corinthians by winning Recopa, against São Paulo;

2015

November 22 – Cássio takes a penalty and a saddle defeated by Corinthians 6-1 over São Paulo in the game to award the Brazilian Cup;

2017

November 26 – Raises for the first time a national cup as Corinthians captain after the 2-2 draw against Atlético-MG, at the Brazilian Nationals;

2018

April 8 – Cássio takes two penalties and Corinthians wins São Paulo champion at Allianz Parque;

May 14 – Cassio becomes the sixth Corinthians goalkeeper called up for the World Cup;

2019

April 21 – Cássio wins his ninth title with Corinthians and becomes the second most winner in the club’s history, only behind Marcelinho Carioca (ten);

2021

January 28 – Cássio reaches 500 games for Corinthians, only the new player to reach the milestone in the club’s history – is already sixth on the list.

