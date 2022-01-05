CBF sets Atlético-MG x Flamengo date

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the date of the Brazilian Super Cup between Atlético-MG and Flamengo. The big decision takes place on February 20th. The match doesn’t have a place yet, but Estádio Mané Garrincha is the favorite. The Rubro-Negro was two-time champion in the 2019 and 2020 editions at the venue.

The information was confirmed by the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, to the “UOL” website. Thus, the news puts an end to speculation about the Super Cup in Brazil taking place in the United States. In recent weeks, journalists have reported that there was a possibility of taking the game to North America. But the case has not evolved.

The Brazilian Super Cup puts the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions ahead. The team from Minas Gerais won the Cup final against Athletico-PR in both games. The first, in Mineirão, by 4-0, on the way. On the way back, in Curitiba, he repeated the feat beating the people from Paraná by 2-1. Then, a spot will be opened.

According to the CBF regulation, published in a notice on the official website, article 1 indicates that, if the same club wins a spot in both criteria, then it is the vice-champion of the Brasileirão who plays. In this case, Paulo Sousa’s team takes the vacancy.

However, the Brazilian Football Confederation has not yet informed the location of the clash. The expectation is that he will return to the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília. Rubro-Negro won the last two editions in the federal capital.

Flamengo is the current two-time champion and can pocket a million dollar

Flamengo is the current two-time champion of the Supercopa do Brasil, which returned after almost 20 years of hiatus. Grêmio and Corinthians won the tournament, in 1990 and 1991, respectively. After that, the competition remained until 2019 without being disputed.

However, not only the trophy is at stake, but also a million dollar prize. In 2021, Flamengo won R$5 million for the title. Palmeiras, runner-up, took 2 million. It was the same value in the previous edition. But at the time it surpassed Athletico-PR, still under the command of Jorge Jesus.

Atlético-MG x Flamengo will put the two main teams from last season face to face, but with new coaches. The coaches of the two teams left the clubs. Therefore, the expectation is that the game will mark the first big dispute between the favorites for the titles in 2022.

