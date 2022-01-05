CBV confirms postponement of six Superliga games for Covid-19 cases | volleyball

The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) confirmed the postponement of six Superliga 2021/2022 games due to cases of Covid-19. The women’s competition is the most affected at the moment, with at least four teams with positive cases registered: Sesc-Flamengo, Curitiba, Osasco and Valinhos.

1 of 1 Osasco has two games postponed after positive Covid-19 tests — Photo: Publicity Osasco has two games postponed after positive tests of Covid-19 — Photo: Publicity

Flamengo published, this Tuesday, on its social networks, a note revealing the positive tests of four players (Milena, Milka, Valquíria and Yonkaira Peña), in addition to four other employees of the training center. Everyone is doing well.

Osasco did not reveal how many athletes are infected, just stating that “some tested positive” and that, for this reason, the games against Fluminense and Minas could not be held on January 7th and 10th, respectively.

On December 28, Curitiba had already communicated that four athletes and a member of the technical committee were infected and that, with the fulfillment of the 14-day isolation, it would be unfeasible to act on this January 7th, at the opening of the return.

– We did the tests and it was a surprise to detect so many cases of Covid in the group. They are asymptomatic, isolated and with the medical team taking care of them. We want a prompt recovery and that they can soon return to play – said the manager of the team, Gisele Miró, in a statement.

Valinhos, in the female, also confirmed in a note cases of athletes with positive results. Cruzeiro, in men’s, reported that “four of his athletes tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days. They are setters Fernando Cachopa and Resley, and centrals Isac and Guilherme Rech.” So far, there is no information about new dates and times for postponed matches.

Next Superliga rounds

FEMININE

Friday – 07/01 – 1st round of return

18:30 – Valinhos x Minas – POSTPONED

7:30 pm – Fluminense x Osasco – POSTPONED

20h – Maringá x Brasília

21h – Sesc-Flemish x Sesi-Bauru – POSTPONED

9:30 pm – Curitiba x Barueri – POSTPONED

Monday – 10/01 – 10th round

19h – Osasco x Minas – POSTPONED

MASCULINE

Thursday – 06/01 – 11th round

7pm – Sesi x São José dos Campos

Saturday – 08/01 – 1st round return

17h – Brasilia x Montes Claros

19h – Goiás x Christmas

20:30 – Sesi-SP x Campinas