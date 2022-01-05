CCR traffic data and industry recommendations; news from Equatorial, Méliuz, Oi and more highlights

The corporate news of this Wednesday (5) highlights the convening by Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) of a general meeting of shareholders, for January 27, to deliberate on the proposal for the incorporation, by the company, of its subsidiary Oi Móvel SA .

Méliuz (CASH3) has partnered with Mastercard Brasil Soluções de Pagamento to offer the credit card and Méliuz account with the Mastercard brand to its users.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The CCR (CCRO3) reported that vehicle traffic on the highways increased by 1.3% from December 17th to 23rd.

Check out the highlights:

In judicial reorganization, the Hi (OIBR3;OIBR4) informed that its board of directors approved the convening of a general shareholders’ meeting, for January 27, to deliberate on the proposal for the incorporation, by the company, of its subsidiary Oi Móvel SA.

According to the company, the proposal is in line with the provisions of the Judicial Reorganization Plan and its amendment, approved at the General Meeting of Creditors and ratified by the court of the 7th Business Court of the Judicial District of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Méliuz (CASH3)

THE Meliuz (CASH3) informed this Tuesday (4) that it has closed a strategic alliance with Mastercard Brasil Soluções de Pagamento to offer the credit card and Méliuz account with the Mastercard brand to its users.

“Méliuz and Mastercard place Brazil as one of the first countries in Latin America and the world to offer its users a credit card without a magnetic stripe, reducing fraud and the cost of issuing the card”, the company informed in a statement to CVM.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the company, the new Méliuz card will be platinum and digital first, will feature the technology of payment by approximation, will have no annual fee, will be bureaucratic-free and will feature cashback and cryptoback.

According to information from Bloomberg, US and European lawmakers are calling for JBS to be investigated for deforestation.

Congressmen also accuse the Brazilian company of unfair practices in the market. “We also encourage our governments to examine JBS’ antitrust and anti-competitive practices and assess whether the company’s abuses can permanently damage food supply chains,” the lawmakers said in a statement, the publication said.

Alliar ([ativo=ALLR3])

MAM Asset, Nelson Tanure’s manager, informed that its investment for the acquisition of Alliar shares (ALLR3) is within the legality and that the put options are aimed at “the company’s best interest”.

In addition, the fund says that if the number of shares acquired implies the transfer of control of the Company, the Fund will immediately adopt the necessary measures to carry out a Public Offer for Acquisition of Shares (OPA).

Equatorial ([ativo=ETQL3])

The shareholders of Equatorial (EQTL3) approved the acquisition of shares representing 100% of the total and voting capital stock of Echoenergia Participações.

The operation was approved by unanimous vote of valid shareholders present, with 407,909,220 votes in favour, 0 votes against and 79,800 abstentions.

BR Partners (BRBI11)

The Board of Directors of BR Partners (BRBI11) endorsed the primary public offering of units.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

BR Partners plans to issue 345.3 thousand units in its subsequent offering, totaling R$5 million.

According to a statement, the operation is intended to promote liquidity in the company’s shares.

Dimed (PNVL3) announced the amount of interest on capital was readjusted higher, representing R$ 0.134654455 per common share. There was no change in the total amount distributed by the company, which remained at R$ 20 million.

According to a statement, the readjustment was due to the acquisition of shares by the company.

Shareholders will have their credit available on March 31 (1st Installment), April 30 (2nd Installment) and May 31 (3rd Installment),

General Shopping (GSHP3)

General Shopping informed that its wholly owned subsidiary General Shopping Finance Limited has initiated a takeover offer of up to US$ 40.0 million referring to perpetual debt bonds (10.00% Perpetual Notes) issued by General Shopping Finance.

According to information supplied by Exame, Braskem intends to make the offer to sell the preferred shares held by Novonor and Petrobras soon. In the coming weeks, says the publication, presentations to investors should already start and that the price definition takes place until the end of the month, according to sources close to the topic. Officially, the window runs until February 11th.

Mosaic (MOSI3)

Mosaico (MOSI3) informed that a shareholder opted for the right of withdrawal related to the incorporation of the company by Banco Pan (BPAN4).

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the company, a shareholder that holds five common shares – equivalent to 0.000004% of the total shares issued by Mosaico, opted for the right of withdrawal during the recess period.

CCR (CCRO3) reported that vehicle traffic on the highways increased by 1.3% from December 17th to 23rd.

Between the 24th and 30th of December, the increase in traffic was 12%.

BBI highlighted that year-end traffic on the highways managed by the company remains on an upward trend.

The bank points out that CCR’s toll road traffic continued to trend above 2019 levels for the last two weeks of last year, suggesting workers are heading back to the office, increasing demand for public transport.

The bank maintains an outperform assessment for CCR, and a target price of R$ 22.00, compared to the quotation on Tuesday (04) of R$ 11.43.

Highways (ECOR3) and CCR

Ecorodovias’ share was raised from neutral to outperform by Credit Suisse, which, however, reduced its target price

The bank says that the review is due to the shares being traded at a leveraged real IRR of 11.1% and a potential hike of 43% for the new target price of R$10 per share (compared to R$11).

Credit Suisse also says that depreciation is expected to drop significantly in 2022 due to the closure of Ecovias Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas concessions and the extension of Ecovias dos Imigrantes, which dilutes the remaining depreciation over a longer period.

The bank maintained its preference for CCR over Ecorodovias as it is the most diversified company with the most liquid shares; the target price is R$17. The bank says that CCR is currently trading at a real leveraged IRR of 11.1% (equal to ECOR) and has an upside of 49%, against 43% for Ecorodovias.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch it here!