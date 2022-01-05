Ceará approves application of Pfizer vaccine without prescription in children

The Government of the State of Ceará announced this Tuesday (04) that vaccination against Covid-19 without a prescription was approved for all children aged between 5 and 11 in the state.

The decision was taken by the CIB (Commission Intermanagers Bipartite) of Ceará, formed by health managers from Ceará. Pfizer’s vaccine was the chosen immunizing agent for the age group and will be administered in doses with one third of the concentration of doses distributed to adults and adolescents.

The application will only be made to children accompanied by the guardians and with an official identification document.

“The start of vaccination in this group will occur as soon as the Ministry of Health (MS) sends the immunobiologicals”, states an official note.

In the text, the Secretary of Health of Ceará, Marcos Gadelha, says that the increase in covid cases caused by the omicron variant, the influenza outbreak and the approaching return to school were some of the factors that weighed in the decision.

“Children can be vectors of infection for other groups,” he says.

Arm wrestling

The vaccination of children is reason for an arm wrestling between the Federal Government and the other entities of the federation.

While President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defends the requirement of medical prescription for application, representatives of the Federal District and 19 states have already indicated that they do not intend to charge for the document.

The position was supported by nearly 100,000 people in a public consultation on the subject carried out by the Ministry of Health.

In it, most of the participants opposed the prescription requirement for the application of the vaccine against covid-19, according to Rosana Leite de Melo, extraordinary secretary for coping with covid-19 at the Ministry of Health.

This Tuesday (04), Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga relativized the importance of vaccination in children. “Vaccination is not related to class,” he said during the interview, in which he cited an article in the New England Journal of Medicine that would corroborate his thesis.

However, the study cited by the minister defends the opposite view to that presented by him. “Without effective Covid-19 vaccines for this age group, children can become continual reservoirs of infection and sources of new, emerging variants,” the text says.