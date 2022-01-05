Ceará ‘signals for risk’ of third wave of Covid-19, says Secretary of Health | Ceará

THE Ceará scenario “signals” for a possible third wave of Covid-19 cases in the state, according to the state secretary of Health, Marcos Antônio Gadelha. The statement was made this Tuesday (4), in an interview with TV Verdes Mares.
According to the secretary, current numbers still do not characterize a third wave of Covid-19 in the state, but the situation “is worrying” and cases of the disease can increase suddenly.
For him, the solution is to increase vaccination coverage and guide people who comply with health protocols.
“We cannot characterize, based on the numbers we have, that we are in a third wave. But that signals the risk of having the third wave, considering that there is an increase in cases. It is not possible , based on epidemiological data, we can say that we have entered a third wave. It is not possible. But this signals that there is a risk and this process is usually sudden. Overnight we can exponentially increase the number of cases“, alerts the secretary.
If there is a new wave of Covid-19 in Ceará, the state can backtrack on easing. The matter should be discussed with the Covid-19 committee.
“The decision to do this has an impact on the economy and the economy also creates health problems for people. So this decision is not an easy decision, and it is a decision that cannot be taken individually, it needs to be a decision shared with everyone these actors that influence the health system”, says the secretary.
Testing in vulnerable population
With the increase in Covid-19 cases and the flu outbreak in Ceará, the state intends to test people in vulnerable situations. Elderly people living in long-term care facilities (shelters) were the first to start the tests, which began this Monday (3), according to Marcos Gadelha.
“Just yesterday, we started a process of testing the LSIEs, which are long-stay institutions for the elderly. Because there are only elderly people there and if an elderly person becomes ill with influenza, everyone else will fall ill and you may have a sudden demand of the health system. So, all of our LSIEs, all the elderly in LSIEs, will be tested for both Covid and influenza, because this is a group of vulnerability.”
