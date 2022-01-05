Ceará starts 2022 with a drop in fuel prices; check values

The year 2022 started with good news for drivers from Ceará. The weekly survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) released this Tuesday, January 4, shows a downward trend in the average price per liter of regular gasoline and hydrated ethanol, vehicle alcohol, in the state.

Even with the reductions, the average price of a liter of gasoline in Ceará is R$ 6.75. Valor is the third highest among the nine states in the Northeast region of Brazil, only behind Rio Grande do Norte, where a liter of gasoline is sold on average for R$ 6.95, and Piauí, the second highest price in the region, with a level average of BRL 6.82.

Regarding vehicle alcohol, the driver in Ceará paid an average of R$ 5.73 in the first week of December last year for a liter of ethanol. But after four weeks of reduction, the fuel starts 2022 costing an average of BRL 5.64, being sold for values ​​between BRL 5.19 and BRL 6.29 at gas stations in the state.

Values ​​represent the third most expensive level in force in the Northeast, surpassed only by Maranhão, where the average price paid for a liter of alcohol is R$ 5.71 and the average price in Rio Grande do Norte, R$ 5.68 . Even so, the gas station with the most expensive liter of alcohol among the nine states in the Northeast is in Ceará, in the municipality of Crateús and has a price of R$ 6.29.

While a liter of gasoline is sold for values ​​between R$ 5.99 and R$ 7.12. The ANP research takes into account the monitoring of 192 gas stations in 11 cities in Ceará. Based on data collected between December 27, 2021 and January 1, 2022, the city with the most expensive liter of gasoline in Ceará is Itapipoca, where the product is sold for up to R$7.12.

The gas station with the most affordable value for the liter of regular gasoline found is in Sobral, with a price of R$ 5.99. The survey also highlights that the stations in Sobralenses have an average price variation of R$ 0.29 for more or less in the amount charged per liter of gasoline.

In the Capital, the price of fuel varies between R$ 6.39 and R$ 6.99. In the state, with four consecutive weeks of falls, the average price of gasoline in Ceará was R$ 0.20 cheaper, going from R$ 6.95 between December 5 and 11, 2021 to the price currently charged.

