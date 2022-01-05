Ceni fails polyvalent defender, but São Paulo keeps 40% of the pass after leaving to rival in Libertadores

The Tricolor do Morumbi moves to face the 2022 season. Between speculation, polls and their market interests, São Paulo also needs to decide who from the current squad remains in the squad. In this assessment, Rogério Ceni ended up discarding one of the defenders who is linked to the club and vetoed his return.

It’s Lucas Kal, a player who was on loan at América-MG and got his stay in the Minas Gerais team. The loan agreement was valid until the end of March, however, the agreement between the defender and América includes a bond that starts to apply on April 1st. As São Paulo did not activate the contractual clause that would generate a new bond with the Sovereign until December 31, the player was released to settle a new contract with the miners.

However, the Tricolor will keep 40% of Lucas’ economic rights, which could yield profits in a future sale of the defender. Importantly, the player managed to stand out acting improvised as a defensive midfielder in the América team. For Coelho, Lucas played in 20 games, scored a goal and made four assists during the current season.

Cotia’s brood, Lucas was promoted to professional at São Paulo, but did not get his space, which resulted in loans for Guarani, Vasco and Nacional, from Portugal, in addition to two spells at América-MG.