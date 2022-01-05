CES 2022: ASUS Launches ROG Flow Z13 as “World’s Most Powerful Tablet Gamer”

Among ASUS’ various announcements in the gaming market during CES 2022, one of the most anticipated was the ROG Flow Z13. It consists of a gamer tablet, considered by the company as the “most powerful in the world”. TudoCelular followed the event held this Tuesday afternoon (4). The look is considered retro-futuristic, inspired by the 20th century Space Race and thought of the ultimate portability for the future of games. There are two variants of the product, which differ in terms of screen. Both are 13 inches, in 16:10 aspect, with Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass protection, Adaptive Sync, 500 nits of brightness and Pantone validation.

The change is that a display option has 4K resolution, at a refresh rate of 60 Hz, with 85% DCI-P3 coverage. The other offers Full HD at a rate of 120 Hz and 100% sRGB coverage. At the rear, cooling is handled by ROG Intelligent Cooling. The Flow Z13 can be used in a variety of ways, from the traditional mouse option – via the included screen saver keyboard – to touchscreen input or gamepad. Through the built-in support, it can be opened up to an angle of 170 degrees to optimize use in virtually any scenario.





Among the main configurations is the presence of an Intel Core i9-12900H processor with 14 cores, dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and 5,200 MHz LPDDR5 RAM memory. The Flow Z13 will still support the XG Mobile family of external GPUs. In the XG Mobile 2021 model, for example, it is possible to add an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. With the latest one, you can add an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT.

Price and availability