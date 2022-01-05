CES 2022 has smart collar, Wi-Fi recharged remote control, and more; check out | Technology

However, the event officially held from Wednesday (5) to Saturday (8) continues with space for some curious products. Among them are a smart dog collar and a remote control that uses no batteries and can be recharged over Wi-Fi.

Check out some of the highlights from CES 2022:

The Smart Dog Collar (or “smart dog collar”) monitors the pet’s health through signals such as heart rate and respiratory rate. The product also tracks the dog’s activity, that is, it identifies whether it is walking or running, for example.

The information is sent to an application, which tells you when it is necessary to pay attention to the animal’s health status. Invoxia, responsible for the device, says it has small sensors and is suitable for medium and large dogs.

According to the company, the accessory can be especially useful for pets that are recovering from surgery and to detect any illnesses in the early stages.

The collar also lets you know the dog’s location and receive notifications if it has left a defined area, such as a house’s grounds. The accessory will start to be sold in the coming months.

Also in the pet segment, there is a smart version of a cat litter box. After being used by the animal, the product begins a cleaning process in a movement similar to a centrifuge. To avoid accidents, the device only works when the cat is not around.

Leo’s Loo Too, as it is known, is the second generation of Smarty Pear’s sandbox.. The model became quieter, gained ultraviolet light to control odor and now has an application, which shows information about the animal’s weight and its use of the device.

The smart box can also receive voice commands from Alexa and Google Assistant to turn on or change settings. The device is pre-ordered in the United States for $499 (about $2,800).

Remote control that doesn’t use battery

One of Samsung’s launches at CES 2022 is the new version Eco Remote, a remote that doesn’t need a battery. Instead, it can be loaded from radio frequency signals such as Wi-Fi.

And, as with the previous generation, it is also possible to recharge the accessory with solar energy through a panel located on the rear. The device comes with a button to receive voice commands and shortcuts to streaming services.

A robot with autonomous driving that works like a bookcase: this is the proposal of Labrador Systems, the company responsible for two devices that help with some household tasks.

They have wheels and sensors on all four sides to reach user-defined points without bumping into anything. The movement is done through actions in the company application or voice commands.

The Caddy, the cheapest model, has a fixed height of about 76 cm. On the Labrador website, the robot sells for US$1,499 plus 36 monthly installments of US$99, totaling US$5,063 (about R$28,700).

The Retriever, on the other hand, has an adjustable height from 63 to 96 cm, and can deliver and collect trays that have the company’s standard on its own. The device sells for $1,499 down payment plus 36 installments at $149, which totals $6,863.

“140-inch screen” on glasses

TCL introduced the second generation of its glasses that function as a secondary screen. According to the company, NXTWEAR AIR makes users feel like they’re four meters away from a 140-inch screen.

The device has two Micro OLED screens with Full HD resolution (1080p) in place of the lens. There are even dual speakers for playing stereo audio. To work, it needs to be connected to a USB-C cable connected to a cell phone, tablet or notebook.

Hair dye accessory

In the beauty market, L’Oréal presented Colorsonic, an accessory that helps hair dye at home.

The product has bristles that move about 300 times a minute to apply the paint evenly. A cartridge is placed in the base of the Colorsonic and can be reused for touch-ups.