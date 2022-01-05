CES 2022: Samsung Launches Portable Projector and Gamer Monitor to Hook ‘New Generations’ – Link

Samsung’s new portable projector unveiled at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

On Tuesday, 4, Samsung unveiled two new products created within the South Korean manufacturer’s innovation laboratory for new generations, Future Generation Labs, which is researching how to meet the needs of Generation Z, a new niche for technology companies of the world. The presentation was held at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2022, in Las Vegas (USA), with hundreds of people present at the Caesar’s Palace American hotel convention center.

Betting on practicality and nomadic life, Samsung introduced the Freestyle portable projector, which allows you to project images on surfaces up to 100 inches in size. In addition, the device features automatic focus, stabilization and brightness adjustment – the idea is to position the device facing the wall and, at once, the image is ready to be seen.

Samsung claims that Freestyle can also have other uses besides projecting videos onto walls: the device can be used as an interactive lamp to create a “mode” in the environment, as well as projecting static phrases on birthdays, for example. Finally, the product has an internal speaker and is compatible with Android and iPhone.

Another creation out of the Future Generation Lab, by Samsung, is the Odyssey Ark, 55-inch curved monitor created for the gaming community to have a better immersion in gaming. Positioned vertically or horizontally, the display also targets multitasking by allowing for up to three different screens simultaneously. In the tests observed by the state, it was possible to watch a live of players and two different matches on a single screen.

Freestyle goes on pre-order this week to US consumers by $900, expected to reach other markets this year. The Odyssey Ark has no estimated price or date.

At the event, it was also revealed that Samsung intends to invest in customization of its products, something that, says Future Generation Labs, is a demand of new generations. It will be possible, for example, to buy appliances in colored colors, avoiding the white or black common to stoves, refrigerators and washing machines. According to the South Korean brand, people’s homes need to be an extension of their personality, as well as cell phones and wearables.

Smart home

In an effort to simplify the smart home (a phenomenon that makes home appliances connected to the Internet, such as light bulbs and locks, among others), Samsung has announced a coalition with other names in the industry to create standards for use and safety.

Called the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), Electrolux, Haier, GE and Arcelink, among others, join South Korea’s technology company to drive interoperability, mitigate cyber risks and improve the energy efficiency of appliances.

Sustainability

Samsung’s presentation, initiated by CEO Jong-Hee Han, who was promoted to the company’s top job last December, was largely devoted to talking about sustainability, stressing that the goal is to think about practical day-to-day attitudes.

Among the new features, the company recalled the Smart Things Energy feature, a function that gathers the energy consumption of the devices used by the user, allowing them to create healthier habits based on the data.

In addition, Samsung intends to zero the energy consumption of all its devices when at rest, that is, not in use, but connected to the socket.

And, in partnership with the Patagonia clothing brand, the companies are going to develop a washing machine that manages to filter the microplastics found in the washes, preventing them from going to the sea.

*Reporter traveled at the invitation of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)