Challenges, signings and game model: Márcio Fernandes is presented at Paysandu | paysandu

Paysandu presented this Tuesday, the 4th, coach Márcio Fernandes. The new bicolor commander returns to the club about 40 years after having defended the bicolor team in the 1981 Paraense Championship, having been part of the state title campaign.

I appreciate the opportunity to come back here, where I have always been very happy. It’s a strong shirt, a club that needs no comment. — Márcio Fernandes, Paysandu coach

This is the second time that Márcio will coach a team from Pará. The first was Remo, in 2019. The coach comments on the move to Paysandu’s biggest rival and cites the reaction of the bicolor fans when it was announced in Papão

– I come with greater willingness to work, to give my best. It was like that at Remo and it will be like that with Paysandu. In all the teams I went through, I tried to do my job intensely. It’s 24 hours a day giving the club its best. Those who met me in 2019 really saw how I worked at Remo. I’m really living the day to day at the club so that things can work out. When my name was mentioned here, I had a very high approval. I saw that Paysandu fans have great affection for our work. I will work so that I can always do my best for the club I’m defending.

Márcio Fernandes arrives at Paysandu after training Londrina. Asked about the challenge of working at Papão, which is going to its fourth year in Serie C, the coach speaks of gratitude to the club.

– Working in a large team, such as Paysandu, is always a responsibility. If I didn’t like a challenge, maybe I would have stayed at Londrina. I had the confidence of everyone there, but returning to Paysandu, with a crowd that really makes me look for something more, is very rewarding.

Check out other excerpts from the press conference with coach Márcio Fernandes

– Of course, not all players were nominated, but that doesn’t have to happen. We have a working group, we are still getting to know each other, but I have complete confidence in the people who are working with me. Some players we brought for information, moments they had within championships, some victorious. Are we going to get it wrong? That happens. I’ve already participated in assembling teams taking players, at Santos, for example, that we were absolutely sure they would work out and they didn’t do well. Others who arrived with less morale and were athletes who pleased and then exploded. I was consulted, I was aware of the situation and they came.

Players over 30 years old

– The first thing the player needs to prove to me is that mentally he is strong. This is very important. There are players who are over 30, forget it. I’ve seen it. I’ve now worked with Roberto, Eltinho and João Paulo, all over 30. What they work with is absurd. I had to arrive and tell them to stop, hold back a little, that they were going to have problems. Players who outrun 18 or 20 year olds. Age isn’t the issue, it’s the head. If the player is not careful and reaches the age of 30, the tendency is to go down.

Adaptation of players to Parazão

– I think that a good player can play anywhere, but he has to have a good head. These differences that exist in the Paraense Championship, with a lot of rain and heavy grass, require the player to be in above-average physical condition. There is a player who goes down with a crowd like Paysandu’s. I saw an interview with Guardiola who was looking for players to play for Bayern. He said there were criteria for playing in Germany and others for Italy (example). So, there is this difference, but I believe that the player’s potential always has to stand out. That’s my philosophy. It might be wrong, but it’s mine.

– I’m a coach who likes a player who likes the ball, who makes the team have the technical conditions to overcome the opponent and my teams have always been molded that way. But, nowadays, it’s not just the ball that the player plays. He has to have a pre-disposition to schedule, help and deliver to the team. We will see this in training and then decide how they will shape the team. I’m not a coach predisposed to a game system, I try to make my team have the right players to make the system and not the system to make the players. That’s the way I work.

Parazão is not a laboratory

– I can’t compact with this idea, because when I go to a big team, I have to play all the championships always aiming for the titles. Of course the return to Serie B is an important title, but first we have the (Championship) Paraense. We have to go slowly. Of course, within the Paraense Championship, we are going to shape the team we want. We have to be a little patient, because we didn’t have such a big base from the previous year, it’s a team being rebuilt. It takes a little time for these pieces to fit together. Our goal is always to reach the finals, win titles and Paraense is one of them.

Relationship with striker Henan

– Henan was the player I took to RB Brasil (in 2010). Then I took Henan to Comercial, who was 25 years old and didn’t move up to the first division. We got access to the elite of the Paulista Championship. Then I found him at Vila Nova. We were champions with Vila and Henan scored a goal. We won 5-1 against Remo and then, in the game here, we won 3-2. There were eight goals in two games. The teams I work with have always been attack-oriented and Henan is one of the smartest strikers I’ve ever worked with. He’s a player who will give us a lot of joy here.

– Ruy is a player with excellent technical condition. I saw him playing a long time ago. I didn’t follow him here at Paysandu, I know he had not very good moments, but he is a player who has very good condition. Every good player is interesting, but for that to happen it’s not just up to me. It depends more on the player than on the coach.