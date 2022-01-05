check how much R$ 3 million in savings yields

Mega-Sena will have the first draw of the year this Wednesday night (05/01). The player, if he gets all six tens, may receive BRL 3 million, considering that the contest no. 2441 will correspond to the minimum value of the prize. But, and if you’re the lucky one, have you thought about how to have a good income with Mega-Sena?

An alternative, which many know, is to let the money pay off in savings. To show you how the calculation works, we brought you the simulation of the first month of income. This is based on the Selic rate, which is in the 9.25% range. Remembering that the previous draw was that of Mega da Virada, number 2440.

Two bets managed to register the six dozen drawn (12 – 15 – 23 – 32 – 33 – 46). The R$370 million prize was thus divided among the winners. Each of them was entitled to the amount of R$189,062,363.74. The corner was obtained by 1,712 bets (R$ 50,861.33 per ticket). Finally, the court had 143,494 winning bets and, in turn, each of the lucky ones received R$ 866.88.

Mega-Sena: how much R$3 million pays off

If only one player hits the six tens of the first draw of the year, he can win the approximate value of BRL 3 million. The Mega-Sena award forecast was released by Caixa Econômica Federal. There will be the possibility of leaving the money in your savings account.

As the Selic rate is in the range of 9.25%, the yield on savings is 0.50% monthly + TR. This indicates that, in the first month, the winner will have an income of around BRL 15 thousand. Bets can be placed until 19:00 on January 5, 2022. Where? By lottery outlets or Caixa’s website.

The transmission will be carried out by Caixa’s YouTube channel.