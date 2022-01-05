Check out the results of Quina 5745 and Dupla Sena 2317 this Tuesday (4/1)

posted on 01/04/2022 20:08 / updated on 01/04/2022 20:52



(credit: Cashier/Youtube/Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Tuesday night (28/12), five lotteries: Quina’s 5745 contests; 2317 of the Double Seine; 2413 of Lotofácil; and 550 on Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$14.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 02-09-47-51-77. The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-19-31-38-39-44 in the first draw; 06-01-11-21-35 in the second draw. The main prize was expected to be R$933,000, while the second prize was R$55,000.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-03-05-06-07-08-09-20-12-15-16-18-21-25.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of BRL 700 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 05-08-16-18-23-27-28. the lucky month is April.

Watch the draw broadcast: