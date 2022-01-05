Check out the results of Quina 5745 and Dupla Sena 2317 this Tuesday (4/1)

Yadunandan Singh 4 mins ago Business Comments Off on Check out the results of Quina 5745 and Dupla Sena 2317 this Tuesday (4/1) 0 Views

posted on 01/04/2022 20:08 / updated on 01/04/2022 20:52

(credit: Cashier/Youtube/Reproduction)


(credit: Cashier/Youtube/Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Tuesday night (28/12), five lotteries: Quina’s 5745 contests; 2317 of the Double Seine; 2413 of Lotofácil; and 550 on Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$14.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 02-09-47-51-77. The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-19-31-38-39-44 in the first draw; 06-01-11-21-35 in the second draw. The main prize was expected to be R$933,000, while the second prize was R$55,000.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-03-05-06-07-08-09-20-12-15-16-18-21-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of BRL 700 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 05-08-16-18-23-27-28. the lucky month is April.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the draw broadcast:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Bonus on the electricity bill of those who reduced energy reaches R$ 1.6 billion – News

The payment forecast of bonuses to consumers who saved energy from September to December, in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved