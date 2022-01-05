Chelsea’s debt to Abramovich grows and exceeds BRL 11 billion

The owner of the London club, however, is not necessarily worried about the increase in debt.

According to the English newspaper “The Times”, the Chelsea has seen in this last year its debt to the club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, increase to more than 1.5 billion pounds, about R$ 11.6 billion at the current exchange rate.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to the report, in the 2020-21 season Abramovich invested around 20 million pounds (approximately R$ 150 million) to help the Blues pay for the 333 million pounds, around R$ 2.5 billion, of the payroll.l of the club, the second largest in the Premier League, just behind the Manchester City (351 million pounds).

Even with the Champions League title, Chelsea ended last season with a deficit of 156 million pounds (approximately R$1.2 billion). This was boosted by early season signings: Earlier in the season, the London club signed Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chillwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy.

Despite the high values, Roman Abramovich is not worried as he owns Chelsea. So, in practice, he has a debt to himself, since if one day he wants to sell the club, he would have to pay off the debt.

Chelsea’s next financial statement should be more encouraging, as in the last window they sold names like Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori