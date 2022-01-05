China creates ‘Artificial sun’ five times hotter than real – News

THE China tested equipment capable of creating temperatures five times higher than those of the Sun. The machine, called Tokamak Advanced Experimental Superconductor (East, its acronym in English), aims to create clean energy by simulating the natural reactions of a star.

The “artificial sun” reached temperatures close to 70,000°C, according to the Chinese agency Xinhua News, according to the British vehicle Independent.

“The recent operation establishes a solid scientific and experimental basis for the functioning of a fusion reactor”, explains Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and leader of the experiment.

So far, the nuclear fusion project has cost China more than R$5.3 trillion. The definitive test is due by June, and is seen by scientists as a big step towards clean energy.

The reactors of Nuclear fusion do not use fossil fuels and do not create toxic waste. Also according to the Independent, physicists do not believe in great risk of accidents involving this type of technology.

Now, Chinese scientists are expected to help build another nuclear fusion plant, which is being built in Marseille, France. The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) will be the largest reactor in the world when completed.