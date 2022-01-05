China Satellite Takes Selfies Orbiting Mars

THE Tianwen 1, a satellite that China sent to Mars in July 2020, returned to its control center a series of selfies, captured by means of a detachable camera that allowed the spacecraft to be positioned in front of the red planet.

The images clearly show the Chinese satellite, with its open solar panels, above the north pole of Mars, as well as a close-up on one of the polar caps of the fourth planet in our solar system.

publicity

Read too

The orbital satellite positioned on Mars by the Chinese space agency (CNSA) remains in full operation even after a year of its arrival on the red planet (Images: CNSA/Disclosure)

What’s interesting is the level of detail the photos show – especially from the satellite itself. On social networks, engineers involved with similar vehicles from other agencies have devoted their attention to observing the device, which has six instruments including image capture and observation of electromagnetic phenomena, seismographs (earthquakes), particle analyzers and even a mineral spectrometer.

That orbital vehicle, in case you didn’t recognize it by name, was the one that carried the Chinese rover Zhurong, which transits the northern region of Mars. The Chinese space agency (CNSA) took advantage of the quality of the images to emphasize that, even after almost a year in orbit (the Tianwen-1 reached the orbit of Mars in February 2021), the vehicle is in excellent condition.

“The vehicle currently orbiting Mars is in great shape,” said Sun Zezhou, head of design for the Tianwen-1. “We can see it orbiting Mars in a fully functional state, and we clearly see its solar panels, directional antenna and some of the antennas arranged in orbit.”

It’s worth remembering that updates to the progress of the Chinese mission on the red planet are getting more and more rare. At first, this was due to a communication “blackout” caused by the movement of Earth and Mars: the Sun ended up staying between the two planets in the second half of 2021, forcing the disconnection of real-time communications.

Afterwards, the Tianwen-1 changed its orbit to start its own series of scientific experiments, taking a more active position in the mission and gradually no longer serving as a simple point of communication.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!