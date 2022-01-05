China uses public humiliation and repression to “covid zero”

Outrage grows on the networks for public humiliation of suspected violating anti-covid rules and for lack of food and medicine amidst the lockdown. Country tries to contain virus spread before Winter Games. In the past two weeks, Chinese authorities have re-imposed stringent pandemic control measures to curb a new wave of coronavirus outbreaks in the country. However, some of the extreme measures have caused negative reactions from the population, who question the validity of the restrictions.







Healthcare workers at testing laboratory in Xi’an in northern Xi’an Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Over the past 13 days, residents of the metropolis of Xi’an, which is home to 13 million people, have been banned from leaving their homes, restricting stocks of many food and other essentials such as medicine.

More than 1,600 cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in the city since December 9, 2021. On the Chinese social platform Weibo, phrases such as “I’m struggling to buy food” and “unsteady supply of essential items” have become hot topics .

Indignation over supply cuts

A Xi’an resident reported that as of December 2, all residents were banned from leaving their homes. While many went shopping the day before the confinement was imposed, some less fortunate, including elderly people living alone, struggle to get the food or medicine they need.

“I think the authorities are just going to think about how to prevent the local outbreak from spreading, and as long as we’re not starving due to food shortages, they won’t pay much attention to the welfare of residents in lockdown.” told DW a citizen, asking not to be identified for fear of reprisals.

In late December, local authorities admitted that the supply of food and other items was affected as employees at several logistics companies were unable to return to work due to the lockdown.

Amid public outcry, authorities insisted they are working to have enough stockpiles available for all Xi’an residents. At least two Communist Party members in the city were fired.

Over the past two days, the number of new confirmed cases of covid-19 has been on a downward trend in China. On Jan. 3, only 95 were recorded in Xi’an, the first time in ten days that the daily number of confirmed new infections has dropped below 100 for two days in a row.

growing anger of the population

The public’s anger at the way authorities are handling the situation has been growing, not only because of the severe restrictions, but also because of the apparent lack of compassion.

A recent video shows a young man being beaten by government officials for leaving his neighborhood to buy food.

Local police say they acted against officials, but netizens believe the incident reflects the authorities’ lack of empathy with residents when implementing the rules to contain the pandemic.

“Many still don’t have enough food at home, and those in quarantine haven’t received supplies for five to six days,” wrote a netizen on the Weibo network.

Another asked for help on the platform: his father, who suffered a heart attack, was initially rejected by several hospitals in Xi’an, despite the fact that the family provided all necessary documents for him to be admitted. After hours of delay and emergency surgery, the netizen wrote that she had lost her father.

The original post appears to have been removed from Weibo. Several users described the situation as “inhumane”, while many others confirmed that it was difficult to obtain medical treatments unrelated to covid-19.

China’s “covid zero” campaign

Public health experts say strict compliance with pandemic control measures has a lot to do with China’s aggressive campaign to achieve so-called “covid zero” in the country.

“One of the political goals for maintaining ‘covid zero’ is to ensure that the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are not sabotaged by some domestic outbreak,” says Chunhuei Chi, professor of public health at Oregon State University, USA. United States.

“Furthermore, the Chinese government needs to maintain its legitimacy to govern the country, both at home and abroad. Domestically, they need to keep internal outbreaks in check to showcase their governance. Internationally, they need to prove that China is a savior rather than a savior. the initiator of the global pandemic. The way to achieve these goals is to show how Beijing is able to meet the goal of covid zero,” he explains.

Others believe the policy reflects the government’s lack of accountability in China. “For local authorities in China, one of the most important goals is to achieve covid zero, as it means a career advancement for many of them if they reach that goal,” says Wang Yaqiu, chief China researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“Whether there is human rights abuse or access to health and food is restricted, it doesn’t matter to local authorities because they will not be held accountable.”

Back from public humiliation

In addition to the severe application of the lockdown in Xi’an, incidents involving public humiliation have sparked criticism of the pandemic control measures imposed by authorities.

In late 2021, a video circulating on social media showed armed police in Guangxi province showing four individuals who allegedly violated covid-19 prevention measures.

The four wore protective coveralls and carried signs showing their names and photos. Each was accompanied by two police officers, while another group of officers armed with riot gear or carrying weapons surrounded them.

According to the state-run Guangxi News, the four were accused of transporting migrants to China illegally, despite borders being virtually closed due to the pandemic. The vehicle described the action as a disciplinary measure that served as a “real-life alert” to the public and as a way of “preventing crimes related to the border”.

However, some individuals and state media outlets questioned the legality of public humiliation practices. The Chinese Communist Party-owned newspaper The Beijing News published an opinion piece saying that even if measures have been taken to contain the pandemic, authorities should prevent actions such as “displaying suspects” from reappearing in China as they violate the spirit of the rule of law.

Other netizens questioned what effect a “suspecting display” could have: “Given that China is already a country with a solid legal system, if someone commits a crime, they should be sentenced according to law,” one netizen wrote on Weibo . “Displaying suspects is a bad tactic used in feudal society. So it’s a little difficult to understand why public security officials in Guangxi think this type of measure is appropriate.”

“Most Chinese don’t want to contest”

Some observers point out that human rights violations and public humiliation practices have become a common phenomenon across China since the pandemic began in 2020, when authorities tried to impose harsh measures to curb the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

“This is not a new phenomenon in China. Local authorities tied resident trees that apparently violated rules to humiliate them in public, while others were publicly criticized in sports stadiums,” describes Teng Biao, China’s human rights lawyer .

While population pressure may force authorities to apologize for their mistakes or impose certain punishments on perpetrators, those who want to challenge are still a minority in China.

“Most Chinese don’t want to speak out on the internet because they know they can be punished,” says Wang of Human Rights Watch. “And since there is no accountability mechanism, local authorities will only respond when they are under a lot of pressure.”

Teng believes authorities often respond by only slightly adjusting their inhumane practices. “It may be that they punish some officials involved in the practices or that they choose some scapegoats, but it is difficult to force them to improve the system as a whole by public pressure.”

Researcher Wang also highlighted a new trend that has been seen in discussions related to the confinement in Xi’an: when someone criticizes the government on the internet, other nationalist netizens accuse them of supporting Western governments.

“In the last two years, the Chinese government’s censorship and propaganda have become more effective,” he explains. “It is evident that some citizens have started to help the government to censor others. They have internalized the propaganda.”