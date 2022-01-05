City of SP expands Covid-19 and Influenza testing in patients with flu syndrome, says secretary | São Paulo

Starting this week, all health bases in the city of São Paulo will test symptomatic patients with respiratory problems against Covid-19 and against Influenza simultaneously. The decision seeks to speed up the diagnosis of people with respiratory diseases, isolating quickly, informed the municipal health secretary, Edson Aparecido.

The tests will be carried out in Basic Health Units (UBS), Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs) and Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in the city of São Paulo.

According to Aparecido, as soon as a patient with symptoms arrives at the municipal public health unit, tests for Covid and influenza will follow.

The first phase will be for the patient to take the Covid-19 antigen test, called the “rapid test”. If this test is negative, the patient will go through the second procedure: the PCR test against Covid-19 and also the test to confirm or not the presence of the Influenza virus.

In recent weeks, the municipal network in São Paulo has provided 20,000 consultations a day due to the flu syndrome,

Simultaneous Flu and Covid

At least 110 residents of the state of São Paulo were diagnosed with the flu and Covid-19 at the same time since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released this Tuesday (4) by the State Department of Health. 59 cases occurred in the city of São Paulo.

The data are related only to cases of patients who were hospitalized and who tested positive for Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 by means of a rapid antigen test or also by RT-PCR type tests.

Earlier, the city of São Paulo confirmed 24 cases of double diagnosis in the city.

Despite reports of double contamination, experts warn that part of the cases may be co-detection rather than coinfection. This means that part of the patients may have been diagnosed at the same time, but not have the flu and Covid-19 viruses acting in the body simultaneously.

“Methods to identify viruses in our body, such as the PCR test, are very sensitive. They easily detect bits of the virus that are not necessarily bringing infection or illness to the individual. This co-detection is very frequent, but it does not mean that the two viruses are acting in the body”, said infectologist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), in an interview with g1.

SP residents test positive for Covid and flu at the same time

In the capital of São Paulo, there are reports from hospitals that identified the double infection by influenza virus and coronavirus with diagnoses made in the same week or even on the same day.

In other places in Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro and Ceará, there are also records of “flurone” (see the video below).

Understand what is the double contamination by Covid and flu

In São Paulo, journalist Giulia Fernandez received confirmation for Covid-19 and Influenza on the same occasion. The tests were carried out on December 20 at a private hospital.

“As my symptoms started on the same day and I had a test on the same day, and both were positive, the isolation period was the same, 10 days. But they were very complicated days, four days in bed that I couldn’t get up, and the from that I improved little by little,” he said.

Covid and Influenza: Rio, São Paulo and Ceará have cases of double infection

RJ, SP and Ceará have patients with Covid and Influenza at the same time

Influenza or Covid? Experts explain differences in symptoms and forms of contagion

The double treatment also took place at the home of accountant Mario Martins Bastos Junior. Both he and his wife were diagnosed with Covid-19. Before that, the 19-year-old son was tested positive for Influenza.

The test results are two days apart: December 28th for influenza and December 30th for Covid-19.

“My son is fine, the three of us are fine, medicated, the only thing that is disturbing the most is the dry cough,” said the accountant.

1 of 2 A woman wearing a face shield passes in front of a poster with an alert about the coronavirus in central São Paulo — Photo: NELSON ANTOINE/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO A woman wearing a face shield passes in front of a poster with an alert about the coronavirus in the central region of São Paulo — Photo: NELSON ANTOINE/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

How are the symptoms and treatment

Doctors heard by TV Globo explained that the double infection should not necessarily bring an increase in the symptoms of both diseases.

According to infectologist Mirian Dal’Ben, from the Hospital Sírio Libanês, the double infection does not increase the chances of death nor does it make the illnesses lighter.

“The important thing is that people need to know that we still don’t have anything in science that tells us that taking both things at the same time increases the chances of the person dying or making the disease perhaps lighter. Neither. “, said the doctor.

“We end up having to monitor the two diseases as we would if the person had caught it independently,” he explained.

2 of 2 Patients lie in corridors waiting to be seen at Hospital doServer, in the South Zone of SP — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo Patients lie in corridors waiting to be seen at Hospital doServer, in the South Zone of SP — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

Public and private hospitals in the city of São Paulo have registered an increase in the flow of people with flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, which has caused queues and longer waiting times for care. In municipal emergency rooms, patients claim that the wait can take up to 6 hours.

Hospitals São Camilo, Beneficência Portuguesa, Einstein and Santa Catarina confirmed a sudden increase in patients.

In addition to the Influenza A and B viruses, which cause the flu, the circulation of other viruses may also be behind the sudden growth of a “set of respiratory illnesses,” according to doctors.

Hospitalizations for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases have also increased. The moving average of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the state returned to grow after 6 months of decline, according to government data.