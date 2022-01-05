City player goes to prison that received the greatest dislike from Neymar | International

Instagram mendy

Player Benjamin Mendy, accused of committing seven rapes, spent Christmas in one of the harshest and most sinister prisons in the UK.

Suspended by Manchester City last August, he was transferred on 23 December from HM Prison Altcourse Category B in Liverpool to Strangeways maximum security prison, located north of Manchester.

Opened in 1868, it houses prisoners whose escape is considered dangerous. The move came a day after a seventh rape charge was filed against the French player and the British tabloid revealed that his co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie, had also been transferred to the scene. The move comes because the case has huge media coverage and involves a face so popular that the court fears Mendy’s safety will be threatened.

“Both Mendy and Matturie were transferred because the case is highly publicized. This could lead to security and prisoner handling issues. It was felt that the conditions of a Category A prison could be better equipped to deal with any potential problems.” , said a source to the tabloid.

There, most prisoners are held for 22 hours a day. Even so, authorities believe the player will not be able to rest. “Strangeways is one of the toughest prisons in the country. And he’s going to have problems with the number of Manchester United fans out there. They’ll scream his name for weeks so he doesn’t sleep too long, especially as he’s accused of sex offences. There are a lot of City fans too, but even the most avid ones will have a hard time defending a suspected sex offender,” the source pointed out.

The prison where Mendy is staying once had serial killer Harold Shipman, a British doctor and serial killer, suspected of killing 250 patients between the 1970s and late 1990s.

The venue has also hosted the player Joey Barton (see gallery below)

, who became famous in football attacking Neymar. Controversial and violent, he loved to provoke the Brazilian, whom he considered the “Justin Bieber” of football and “overrated”. “Neymar is the Justin Bieber of football. Brilliant on good old YouTube, but weak in real life.” After the Brazilian’s good performances in European football, however, Barton backtracked.

Thiago Silva was also one of his targets, being called an “overweight transvestite” by the former player.

Barton was sentenced to six months and spent 74 days in prison for beating a teenager in a drunken attack in central Liverpool. At 38, he is now coach of Bristol Rovers, a club in the Third Division of the Premier League.