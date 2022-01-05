Claudia Leitte is embarrassed after protest against Bolsonaro in concert

The singer Claudia Leitte ended up with no reaction after being surprised with a protest against president Jair Bolsonaro in the middle of his show this last Saturday (1st), Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte.

While performing the presentation of the show at Prainha da Claudinha, the famous one ended listening to the screams of the fans who let out in chorus “Outa Bolsonaro”. In a video that circulates on social networks, it is possible to see the artist just smiling on stage.

On Twitter, the video ended up generating debates about the singer’s political position. Many said that artist should have jumped on the fan band and protested the president.

“What a shame Claudia Leitte, learn from art, art is politics, if your audience screams: “OUT BOLSONARO!” You have to embrace the cause, not just to make money. It seems that it only embraces the community when it suits, right?”, wrote a Twitter user.

On social media, the blonde was also compared to Ivete Sangalo, who last week drew attention after encouraging fans during the same protest at his concert..

suffered network attack

Last year Claudia Leitte ended up being the target of a controversy on social media after performing a show in São Paulo. At the time, the famous was criticized for generating clustering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a note, the singer’s staff stated that The Voice Brasil’s technique was being targeted by a selectively orchestrated attack, and that the event had people control, different from other types of places like football stadiums.

“Singer Claudia Leitte performed in trio format in the Espaço das Américas parking lot last Saturday, 27th, respecting all the health norms imposed by the Government of the State of SP. It was only possible to enter the site by proving that covid 19 had been fully vaccinated and, in addition, the event was held with a reduced capacity, with only 3 thousand people”, states the statement. “It is worth mentioning that, like Claudia’s show, many others have been taking place in Brazil and have not been criticized or put in check in relation to public health care”, says the text, which ends next. “And not only shows, but rodeos and football stadiums as well. Claudia is a responsible artist and aware of her role, she would never make an event without the authorization of Organs assigned bodies and without the necessary care. It’s just enough to reflect on these selective criticisms and attacks, totally inconceivable and disrespectful to the artist”, concluded the note.

