Climate change will bring hurricanes to more populated areas, study indicates

Climate change will expand the reach of tropical cyclones, making millions more people vulnerable to these devastating storms, says a new study.

Currently, these cyclones – or hurricanes, as they are also known – are mostly confined to the tropical regions north and south of the equator.

But researchers say rising temperatures will allow these weather events to form in the mid-latitudes — which include cities like New York, Beijing, Boston and Tokyo.

