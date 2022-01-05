Climate change will bring hurricanes to more populated areas, study indicates

Matt McGrath

environmental reporter

7 hours ago

Credit, NASA Photo caption, A warmer world will see tropical cyclones occur in regions near New York, Boston, Beijing and Tokyo

Climate change will expand the reach of tropical cyclones, making millions more people vulnerable to these devastating storms, says a new study.

Currently, these cyclones – or hurricanes, as they are also known – are mostly confined to the tropical regions north and south of the equator.

But researchers say rising temperatures will allow these weather events to form in the mid-latitudes — which include cities like New York, Beijing, Boston and Tokyo.

Scientists involved in the research say their work shows that, by the end of this century, cyclones will likely occur more widely than they did for three million years.

When subtropical storm Alpha hit Portugal in September 2020, the relatively small scale of damage caused by the cyclone made few headlines.

For scientists, however, this was a very important event.

“We hadn’t seen this before,” said Joshua Studholme, a physicist at Yale University (USA).

“You had a traditional type of mid-latitude storm, which deteriorated, and in its decay the right conditions for the formation of a tropical cyclone emerged, which had not happened to Portugal before.”

Credit, NASA Photo caption, Three hurricanes forming off the coast of the US in 2017

Studholme is lead author of this new study, which projects that a warmer climate will see more of these types of storms form in mid-latitudes, where most of the world’s population lives and where most economic activity takes place.

He explained that as the world gets warmer, the temperature difference between the equator and the polar regions will narrow, and this will impact so-called jet streams.

Typically, these high-altitude air currents act as a kind of border guard for hurricanes, keeping them closer to the equator.

“As the weather warms, this type of jet activity that occurs at mid-latitude will weaken and, in extreme cases, split, allowing this type of cyclone formation to occur.”

The issue of the impact of human-induced climate change on hurricanes has been controversial in the past, but recent research suggests the connections are becoming clearer.

Last August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published the first part of its sixth assessment report, which deals with the science of climate warming.

Credit, NASA Photo caption, The eye wall of Hurricane Dorian seen in 2019

With regard to tropical hurricanes and cyclones, the authors said they have “great confidence” that evidence of human influence has strengthened.

According to the IPCC, the proportion of intense tropical cyclones “will increase on a global scale as global warming increases”.

The new research published on Wednesday uses a lot of evidence to show that tropical cyclones of the future are likely to occur in a wider range than previously thought.

significant danger

“What we’ve done is make explicit the links between the physics that take place inside the storms themselves and the dynamics of the atmosphere on a planetary scale,” said Studholme.

“This is a difficult problem because this physics is not well simulated in numerical models running on modern computers.”

The likely expansion of these storms poses a significant danger to the world, especially when the other impacts of warming come into play.

“Tropical cyclones in the mid-latitude range can experience other changes, such as slower movements and more intense rainfall,” said Gan Zhang, formerly an atmospheric scientist at Princeton University (US) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOaa), who was not involved in the new study.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Some of the damage caused when Hurricane Ida hit the US

“These changes in tropical cyclones, in addition to the steep rise in sea level off the coast, could exacerbate potential social impacts.”

Zhang warned that the sensitivity of tropical cyclones to warming has a high level of uncertainty, but he said the risk of these storms could still increase, even with moderate levels of warming.

Certainly, the authors argue that this prediction is not set in stone and that dramatic reductions in carbon emissions over the next decade, in particular, could alter the outcome.

“The control over this is the temperature gradient between the tropics and the poles, and this is closely linked to overall climate change,” Studholme said. “At the end of this century, the difference in this gradient between a high emission scenario and a low emission scenario is dramatic. This could be very significant in terms of how these hurricanes develop.”