Clube da Esquina: project will launch work as Intangible Heritage of MG – Culture

The musicians Fernando Brant and Tavinho Moura (photo: Cristiano Quintino/Disclosure) The Secretary of State for Culture and Tourism (Secult), Lenidas Oliveira, informed this Tuesday (4/1) that a project will be launched this year dedicated to Mineiridade. The objective is to further highlight the work of Clube da Esquina as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Minas Gerais.

“The talent of our artists is much greater than any untruth disclosed, as occurred at the end of the year involving composers Fernando Brant (1946-2015) and Tavinho Moura”, said the secretary in reference to the false advertisement about the recognition of the composers’ work Tavinho Moura and Fernando Brant (1946-2015), from Minas Gerais, as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, by the United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture (Unesco).

For Lenidas, music from Minas Gerais, whose exponent is the Clube da Esquina, which completes its fiftieth this year, should in the future win the title of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Together with Pampulha, which became a World Heritage Site five and a half years ago with its Conjunto Moderno, under the seal of Unesco, “the Clube da Esquina’s music from Minas Gerais has a worldwide expression”.

Also on Tuesday, the UNESCO press office informed that the Organization will go deep into the investigation to discover the origin of false documents sent to the press. In a statement released last night (3/1), Unesco, based in Paris, France, informed that “despite the relevance and importance of the musical work of artists from Minas Gerais, the news is not true”.

“Newspapers and websites received a false document, bearing the Unesco logo and the signature of the Organization’s deputy director general for Culture, Mr. Ernesto Ottone, which were used without authorization. Thus, appropriate measures will be taken to hold the authors of the document responsible. ”, he said, in an excerpt of a statement.

Perplexed, shocked and surprised – this is how family, friends and admirers of the legendary Clube da Esquina meet. “Tavinho Moura, such a sensitive person, doesn’t deserve this. And they should respect the family and memory of Fernando Brant. I spent last night talking about this subject,” said a longtime friend.

According to a member of the Brant family, everyone was appalled. “We were completely taken by surprise by this Unesco denial. In less than a week we received the news and the denial. We are shocked by the whole story.”

UNESCO highlighted that the inclusion of a property on the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity is not a unilateral decision by a Member State. Such inclusion follows a procedure defined by the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Each Member State of the Committee prepares a tentative list of cultural practices and expressions in its territory that represent the diversity of intangible heritage and contribute to a greater awareness of its importance. It should be noted that this is an attribution of the government of each Member State.

Each year, the aforementioned Intergovernmental Committee evaluates the candidacies of Member States and decides on new properties to be included in the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

And Unesco said more: “The last meeting of the Committee took place in December 2021. The musical work of the aforementioned artists was not on the Committee’s evaluation list. The list of properties already inscribed on the Unesco List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity can be found at the following link: https://ich.unesco.org/en/lists (in English).

The note also clarified that “the document mentions the name of Lucas Guimaraens as a UNESCO ambassador. This information is false. The person referred to in the UNESCO ambassador”.

Also today, Lucas Guimaraens issued a statement declaring himself “Ambassador of Peace for the Universal Circle of Ambassadors for Peace.” “As a researcher, I carried out an in-depth investigation under the supervision of Professor Jacques Poulain (Ctedra Unesco 1996-2021). in the final analysis, a critical view of the notion of poetic writing, heritage and also the poetic-musical work of Tavinho Moura and Fernando Brant”, he begins.

“The results of this research were approved by higher education in France. It is, therefore, a research that follows a scientific and academic methodology. Moreover, I cannot comment on the validity of documents that assign me other procedures on your subject, since such procedures do not concern me. This concerns only Unesco and it is solely Unesco’s duty to shed light on this matter,” he adds.

In the document considered false by Unesco, in French with Portuguese translation, addressed to “Monsieur (Sir) Otvio Augusto Pinto de Moura and Monsieur Fernando Rocha Brant (im memoriam)”, signed by Ernesto Ottone R. and Jacques Poulain, cited in the “ Mr. Ambassador Lucas Guimaraens”.

It is written: “After seven years of research and meetings with Ambassador Lucas Guimaraens and his team, we hereby inform you that your potico-musical work was recognized as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity on November 25, 2021, with the unanimous approval of the Unesco General Assembly”.