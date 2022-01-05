Coach values ​​Cssio’s work on vacation, assesses physical internship and bets: ‘Back to the peak’

Cassio’s vacation has not been one of much rest. Even with his family in Balneário Camboriú, the Corinthians goalkeeper keeps a tight routine: he wakes up every day before 7 am to hit the road towards Itajaí, where he trains at the Marcílio Dias club with the help of coach and friend Samuel Vettorazzi.

Following this routine since December 27th, the Fiel idol shows evolution and should arrive in better conditions for the pre-season.

“Cassio is vacationing very close by here and he contacted me to find out about the possibility of training with me at Marcílio Dias. There are approximately ten training periods. He arrived without rhythm, a long time without working with the ball. It has evolved a lot. I can already say that, from zero to ten, he is at an eight, both technically and physically“, pointed out Vettorazzi in conversation with the My Timon.

“Since he was 21 days without contact with the ball and having not physically done anything, because he was on vacation, I started with a lighter pace. Just coordinating and adaptive work. I was increasing the load as the work progressed. Today, in the sixth practice, he already had a very high load. As time goes by, we increase the load”, completed.

Starting physical and technical activities before the pre-season at Corinthians could make a difference for the 12 shirt. In the goalkeeper coach’s view, Cássio will be much closer to the ideal and tends to resume his peak with the sequence of work before the start of matches.

“The training he is doing will be fundamental for him. It will arrive, I believe, 80% for the pre-season. It’s already very close to his weight, it’s at a very advanced pace. Technically it’s getting close to what it can,” he analyzed.

“With what he is doing, the year promises a lot. He is extremely professional and shows that he wants too much for 2022. I believe he will reach his peak again and bring many joys to the Corinthians fans”, completed.

Cássio, it is worth mentioning, ended the last season questioned by the fans because of consecutive failures in the Brazilian Championship. For Vettorazzi, it is impossible to ignore the fact that the goalkeeper, as well as the other athletes, have amended two seasons without much rest due to the stoppage caused by Covid-19.

“This pandemic was not good for anyone, especially for high-performance athletes. It was no different with him. Lost a bit of pace on the parade. This makes it a little difficult. But as he’s an athlete who doesn’t drink anymore and takes care of himself a lot, he’s going to resume his best phase,” he concluded.

the world turned

Dupla met in 2017, when Cássio helped Samuel to do an internship at Corinthians Bruno Golembiewski/CNMD

Cássio’s works at Marcílio Dias invert the cycle of the duo’s partnership, which met in exactly the opposite way. In 2017, it was the goalkeeper who opened Corinthians’ doors to Samuel, who at the time was working with Tiago Nunes at Veranópolis – the world champion’s hometown club.

“I worked in 2017 at Veranópolis and met his brother. Through his brother, I got the contact and he opened the doors for this internship. I spent a week at Corinthians, I got to know the entire structure, the professionals. Since then we’ve kept in touch”, recalls the professional.

See more at: Cassio.