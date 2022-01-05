Conmebol announces Paraguay as host of Futsal America Cup | futsal

Conmebol announced this Tuesday the new venue for the Copa América de Futsal. The event will be played in Paraguay, starting on January 29th.
On the 30th, Ge revealed that the CBF gave up holding the event in Rio because of the increase in Covid cases in the country.
In the document sent to the participants, Conmebol informed the new headquarters and said that the event in Brazil was canceled due to sanitary restrictions. The organization wanted the release of entry for members of the delegations without proof of vaccination. On the 20th, the Government published an ordinance that determined the mandatory presentation of proof of vaccination by travelers arriving in the country.
The Copa América de Futsal would take place at the Olympic Park, in Rio. Despite the new venue, the event will be held on the dates initially planned, between January 29th and February 6th.
Since the end of the year, aa CBF has linked the alert with the growth of Covid cases in the country. In the second, Brazil registered 12,292 confirmed cases of the disease on the last day. The moving average over the last 7 days was 8,386 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +153% compared to cases registered in two weeks, indicating an upward trend in diagnoses.
CBF doctors are monitoring the growth of cases of the disease across the country. For now, the confederation has ruled out adopting restrictive measures at the beginning of the season, which starts in January with the opening of the State.