Copa SP: Palmeiras, São Paulo and Flamengo debut this Wednesday; see all the games of the day | Junior soccer sp cup

The fourth day of matches of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup will have teams such as Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG. The first two debut, while Galo is already playing for the second round.

São Paulo, Vasco and Cruzeiro, also with tradition at the base, are other greats that debut. 18 more matches take place in the interior of São Paulo, closing the first round of Copinha.

Champion of Copinha only once, in 1992, Vasco debuts at 11am on Wednesday against Lagarto, from Sergipe, by Grupo 24, in Santana do Parnaíba, Greater São Paulo (click here to follow in Real Time with exclusive videos). The sportv broadcasts the match.

Vasco arrives at Copinha with a young team, practically under-17 and with the possibility of playing at least two more editions of the tournament. There are three players who made it to the professional team and can be considered the leaders of the squad.

Forwards Figueiredo, who played 16 games in Serie B, and Vinicius, who ended up coming down again to base. The big highlight, however, is defensive midfielder Andrey Santos.

Current two-time champion of Libertadores among professionals, Palmeiras starts another campaign in search of the first title in Copinha. The debut is this Wednesday, at 3:15 pm, against Assu-RN, in Diadema, by Grupo 28. sportv also broadcasts this game (click here to follow).

Palmeiras will have one of the strongest teams in recent years for the tournament. Many players who were used by the professional team in 2021 will compete in Copinha. Garcia, Vanderlan, Michel, Pedro Bicalho, Fabinho, Gabriel Silva, Giovani and Kevin are some of them. The 15-year-old Endrick boy also deserves attention.

Bicalho, however, is out of the debut for having tested positive for Covid-19. The club set up a “bubble” to contain new cases during Copinha.

Andirá-AC x Atlético-MG

Rocked by the victory in the debut by 3-1 over Desportivo Aliança, Atlético-MG is the first of the greats to enter the field in the second round. He catches Andirá, from Acre, this Wednesday, at 5:15 pm, in Lins, for Group 4, with sportv broadcast. CLICK HERE to follow in Real Time, with videos.

Rooster’s main jewel in the tournament, midfielder Rubens has already scored two goals on his debut and should be the name to watch out for in this match.

In search of their fifth Copinha title, São Paulo enters the field against CSE-AL at 19:30 this Wednesday, in São Caetano do Sul, in Group 21 of the tournament, also with sportv transmission (click here to follow in Real Time, with exclusive videos of shots and goals).

The great highlight of Tricolor is midfielder Pedrinho, who can be promoted by coach Rogério Ceni if ​​he can prove in the competition that he can be better observed in the main squad. Midfielder Talles Costa became a last-minute embezzlement, summoned by Ceni for the pre-season in the professionals.

Cruzeiro also debuts at 7:30 pm this Wednesday, against Palmas, in Itapira, in the opening of the Group 20 of the competition. The game will be broadcast from sportv 2. CLICK HERE to follow in Real Time, with exclusive videos of shots and goals.

Amidst the restructuring promoted at the club since the arrival of Ronaldo Fenômeno, the Cruzeiro base will have names that have already gone through the professional. These are the cases of defenders Paulo and Weverton, full-backs Geovane and Kaiki Bruno, as well as forwards Vitor Roque and Riquelmo.

Striker Vitor Leque, starting in the final stretch of the last Serie B, is on the list of those related, but he doesn’t travel with the squad because he’s already going to train in the main team.

Flamengo x Fort Rio Bananal-ES

Flamengo ends the full day of Copinha by facing Forte Rio Bananal-ES at 21:45, in Barueri, for Grupo 29. sportv broadcasts the game, while the ge shows all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos (click here to follow).

Back to Copinha after two seasons, Flamengo will have a mix of promoted under-17 players. Highlight for Peterson, Mateusão ​​and Matheus França, famous names among fans and who generate expectations for the coming years.

Group 3 (Balsam)

1:45 pm – Mirassol x Trust

4 pm – Taguatinga x Sport

Group 4 (Lins)

3 pm – Linense x Desportivo Aliança

Group 17 (Porto Feliz)

13h – Sports Brazil x Botafogo-SP

3:15 pm – Goiás x Iape

Group 18 (Jundiaí)

11 am – Paulista x São Bernardo

13:15 – Ceará x Bragantino-PA

Group 20 (Itapir)

5:15 pm – Itapirense x Retro-PE

Group 21 (São Caetano do Sul)

5:15 pm – São Caetano x Perilima

Group 22 (São Bernardo do Campo)

17h – EC São Bernardo x São Bento

7:15 pm – Londrina x Aster

Group 24 (Santana de Parnaíba)

8:45 am – Ska Brazil x Rio Claro

Group 28 (Diadem)

13h – Água Santa x Real Ariquemes-RO

Group 29 (Barueri)

7:30 pm – West x Forest

Group 30 (São Paulo – Ibrachina Arena)

13h – Ibrachina x Inter de Limeira

3:15 pm – Nautical x Serranense