Corinthians: After deciding on Sylvinho, Sheik sends a message to Corinthians: “It’s time”

Ídolo made an analysis of what to expect this season, especially after the news and options made by Timão

Even with several negative results outside the home, the Corinthians he took advantage of the strength of his fans at the Neo Química Arena and won victories that ensured a direct spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América, treated as the main objective in 2022. The team led by Sylvinho hopes to play more showy football, especially with the Paulinho’s arrival.

A 9 shirt can still be announced, but the expectation is already high with the names currently available in the cast. For Emerson Sheik, for example, Timão comes in strong for titles, precisely because it managed to maintain its cast and also reinforced itself on occasion, and may even improve it further with new additions that may come.

Furthermore, the idol said he sees the current season as a challenge for Sylvinho, who will need to show the reason for the trust placed in him by the players and the board, which even under pressure from the fans, chose to keep him in the position instead of analyzing other coaches in the market. For peace of mind, you will need answers on the field.

“The Libertadores 2022 is more beautiful, because Corinthians is going to participate. Corinthians arrives strong, mainly due to last year’s signings, the maintenance of the squad, the arrival of Paulinho, Sylvinho having more time to work on this team, making all the arm he gained from the athletes count.“, said during the Arena SBT.

“It’s time for Sylvinho to demonstrate all that the athletes are placing in him, that trust from last year. It’s time for him to make this team play. And Libertadores is the best scenario to make this happen”, completed the former striker. With Róger Guedes, Renato Augusto, Willian, Giuliano and Paulinho, hopes grow at Parque São Jorge.