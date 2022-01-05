Corinthians beat Resende in game with stoppages and two extra goals

Corinthians debuted in an exciting way in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup this Tuesday. Against Resende-RJ, at Estádio Martins Pereira, in São José dos Campos, the team from Alvinegra came out ahead, conceded the tie in the final minutes and guaranteed the victory in stoppage time, in a game that was paralyzed twice.

The first half was marked by a off-field confusion. With the large number of Corinthians fans present, a crowd rushed into the stadium and caused a stir. The Military Police acted with pepper gas, which affected athletes and fans. Thus, the game was paralyzed for about 13 minutes.

At the start of the second half, Corinthians managed to open the scoreboard. On minute 12, Keven received it on the left wing, sewed it from the inside and hit the edge of the area, scoring a beautiful goal.

At 40 minutes of the final stage, another stoppage. With flags used by the Corinthians fans, the smoke disrupted the match and referee Guilherme Francisco Maciel da Silva interrupted the game once more.

In the final minutes of the duel, Kaio was brought down by Reginaldo inside the area and the referee gave a penalty to Resende. On the charge, Bismarck converted and tied shortly after the end of regular time.

Corinthians did not give up and, in the 47th minute, Matheus Araújo received a pass from Biro and hit the goal, guaranteeing the Corinthians victory in an emotional manner.

With the scoreboard, Timão takes the lead in Group 15, with three points. Resende, in turn, occupies the bottom of the group, behind São José and River Plate-PI, who drew and added one point each.

Corinthians returns to the field on Friday to face River Plate-PI, at 21:45 (GMT), again at the Martins Pereira Stadium. On the same day and location, but at 7:30 pm, Resende faces São José, the group’s principal.

Check out the results of the Copinha games this Tuesday:

Votuporanguense-SP 6 x 1 Monte Azul-SP

CA Juventus-SP 1 x 1 Portuguese Santista-SP

Guarulhos-SP 0 x 0 Flamengo-SP

Jaguariúna-SP 0 x 6 RB Bragantino-SP

Manthiqueira-SP 1 x 3 XV from Piracicaba-SP

Matonense-SP 0 x 1 Fast Clube-AM

Grêmio Mauaense-SP 1 x 2 Mauá-SP

Tanabi-SP 2 x 2 Guarani-SP

Union Suzano-SP 1 x 1 Ituano-SP

Bahia-BA 2 x 2 Atlético Matogrossense -MT

ABC-RN 1 x 1 Fluminense-PI

Atlético-GO 3 x 2 Volta Redonda-RJ

Avaí-SC 9 x 0 Santana-AP

CRB-AL 0 x 3 Canaan-BA

Fluminense-RJ 1 x 0 Jacuipense-BA

Fortaleza-CE 6 x 0 Concordia-SC

Vila Nova-GO 2 x 0 Aquidauanense-MS

Vitoria-BA 0 x 1 EC São José-RS

Osasco Audax-SP 2 x 0 Santo André-SP

Mogi-SP 0 x 0 Portuguese-SP Union

Francana-SP 1 x 1 Ponte Preta-SP

Joinville-SC 0 x 0 Camaçariense-BA

Internacional-RS 2 x 0 São Raimundo-RR

São José EC-SP 1 x 1 River-PI

Youth-RS 2 x 1 Confidence-SE

Corinthians-SP 2 x 1 Resende-RJ

