Corinthians beats Resende-RJ with a goal in stoppage time at Copinha – 01/04/2022

It was a struggle, but Corinthians debuted with a victory in Copinha 2022. Greatest champion in the history of the competition, Alvinegro beat Resende-RJ by 2-1, tonight, in São José dos Campos.

The triumph came with an extra dose of emotion in stoppage time. Corinthians won with a goal by Keven until 44 minutes into the second half, but ended up taking the tie in injury time by penalty converted by Bismarck. At 48, however, Matheus Araújo put Corinthians in front again.

The match was marked by a stoppage in the first few minutes after a confusion among fans and the use of pepper spray by the Military Police.

With the result, Corinthians assumed the isolated leadership of group 15, with three points. In the other game of the bracket, São José-SP and River-PI drew 1-1 and added one point each.

The teams return to the field next Friday (7). Corinthians will face River-PI, while Resende will face São José-SP.

Brawl and pepper gas paralyzes game

Corinthians’ debut at Copinha 2022 was halted early on after a riot involving fans in São José dos Campos. The Military Police used pepper gas and the match against Resende had to be interrupted.

The game was stopped after two minutes. According to the SporTV broadcast, the confusion took place as Corinthians fans entered the Estádio Municipal Doutor Mário Martins Pereira. The reason would have been the crowding and delay in granting access to the stands due to covid-19 protocols.

Warm first half ends without a goal

The confusion in the first minutes seems to have shaken the players’ concentration. The two teams took a long time to find the best rhythm and went to half-time with a 0-0 draw. Corinthians created more chances, it’s true, but they couldn’t be effective in the submissions. Resende, in turn, was in danger with Brendom.

Corinthians takes the lead with a great goal

It was with a beautiful goal that Corinthians opened the scoring after 11 minutes into the second half. In an individual play, Keven advanced on the left, pulled it to the middle and sent a strong kick from the edge of the area. Goalkeeper Pedro even touched the ball, but was unable to avoid the goal.

At 32, almost came the second. Balcony received a beautiful pass from Biro inside the area and ended up on the crossbar.

Resende draws with a penalty in additions

Corinthians’ victory already seemed underway when Caio was brought down by Reginaldo, Corinthians captain, inside the area. Bismarck converted the charge and left everything the same in the final minutes in injury time.

Corinthians takes advantage at the end too

Soon after suffering the tie, Corinthians got a surprising reaction to regain the advantage on the scoreboard. On minute 48, Biro managed another beautiful pass and served Matheus Araújo, who hit low to put the team in front again.