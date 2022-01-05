Corinthians confirms squad for Copinha debut

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, in a match valid for the first round of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup.

Without attacker Cauê available, who sent his departure to Lommel SK, from Belgium, Diogo Siston opted for Felipe Augusto in attack command. He will team up with Giovane, top scorer for Corinthians Under-20 last season.

In this way, the Corinthians coach will keep the base of the starting lineup that ended last season. Diogo Siston selected Corinthians with: Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Alemão, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Mandaca, Riquelme, Keven and Matheus Araújo; Felipe Augusto and Giovane.

In the reserve bank, Diogo Siston’s options will be Bruno Carcaioli, Daniel Marcos, Murillo, Vitor, Ryan, Rodrigo Varanda, Arthur Sousa, Biro and Pedro

In the group stage, it is worth remembering, Corinthians still faces River, from Piauí, on the next 7th, at 21:45, and São José, three days later, at 20:00.

Corinthians enters the field aiming at its 11th victory in Copinha, the largest youth category tournament on the planet. Timãozinho is the team that most often won the competition, with five more titles than the second place.

