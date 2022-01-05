Corinthians midfielder clashes and voted best on the field in Copinha’s debut; steering wheel the worst

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Corinthians midfielder clashes and voted best on the field in Copinha’s debut; steering wheel the worst 4 Views

The Corinthians Under-20 team kicked off the 2022 season this Tuesday night with its debut in Copinha. The 2-1 victory over Resende in the final minutes was reflected in the Notes from the crowd, from my helm.

The best on the field in Faith’s opinion was the midfielder William Biro, which had the best average of the night, with 9.1. The young man, who started the match on the bench, created several clear opportunities for Corinthians throughout the match and was responsible for the assistance that ensured the winning goal in the final minutes.

The midfielders also complete the podium. Matheus Araújo, Keven and the goalkeeper Alan Gobetti. Corinthians midfielders, who had an average of 7.7, were the authors of goals from Alvinegro. The first came out of Keven’s feet, in the second half, in a great individual play. The second, by Matheus Araújo, happened at 48 in the second stage, right after Resende drew in a penalty kick.

The negative highlight in the match was due to Rickelme. The defensive midfielder received an average of 4.7 and was the one who gave way to Guilherme Biro at the start of the second half. Before that, however, the player managed to attempt a submission in a play initiated by Keven, but ended up being stopped by the defense.

In time: with the victory on their debut, Corinthians took the lead in the group with three points. São José and River-PI tied and occupy the second and third place, leaving Resende in the lantern, still without points added. Timãozinho’s next appointment is on Friday, at 9:45 pm, in front of River, from Piauí, also in São José dos Campos.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders
Alan Gobetti SilvaAlan Gobetti
Average rating: 6.8
Ratings received: 324
Leonardo Mana HernandesLeo Mana
Average rating: 6.1
Ratings received: 319
joGerman
Average rating: 5.8
Ratings received: 314
Robert Renan Alves BarbosaRobert Renan
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 318
Luis Gustavo da Silva Machado DuarteLuis Mandaca
Average rating: 5.5
Ratings received: 324
Reginaldo de Lima Nunes JuniorReginaldo
Average rating: 5.7
Ratings received: 333
Keven Vinicius Duarte SilvaKevin Vinicius
Average rating: 7.7
Ratings received: 330
Riquelme Rodrigues MendesRickelme
Average rating: 4.7
Ratings received: 312
Felipe Augusto da SilvaFelipe Augusto
Average rating: 4.8
Ratings received: 322
Matthew of AraMatheus Araújo
Average rating: 7.7
Ratings received: 332
Giovane Santana do NascimentoGiovane
Average rating: 5.5
Ratings received: 320
Reservations
Guilherme Sucigan Mafra CunhaWilliam Biro
match star
Average rating: 9.1
Ratings received: 364
Rodrigo Santos BalconyRodrigo Balcony
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 320
Murillo Santiago Costa dos SantosMurillo
Average rating: 5.2
Ratings received: 293
josVitor
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 278
Ryan Gustavo de LimaRyan
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 286
Daniel Marcos Meira NovaesDaniel Mark
Average rating: 5.3
Ratings received: 278
Technician
Diogo Rodrigues SistonDiogo Siston
Average rating: 6.3
Ratings received: 287
Referee
Guilherme Francisco Maciel da Silva
Average rating: 4.7
Ratings received: 249
Total votes: 5,903

*Fans’ notes registered until 01/05/2022 at 08:09. The evaluations of Corinthians 2 x 1 Resende players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 01/05/2022 at 21:45.

See more in: Notes from fans and Guilherme Biro.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

The coolness of businessman Ronaldo. Cruzeiro’s ingratitude towards the idol Fábio – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil With Vanderlei Luxemburgo there was no mercy. They dispatched the 69-year-old coach, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved