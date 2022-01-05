Corinthians midfielder clashes and voted best on the field in Copinha’s debut; steering wheel the worst

The Corinthians Under-20 team kicked off the 2022 season this Tuesday night with its debut in Copinha. The 2-1 victory over Resende in the final minutes was reflected in the Notes from the crowd, from my helm.

The best on the field in Faith’s opinion was the midfielder William Biro, which had the best average of the night, with 9.1. The young man, who started the match on the bench, created several clear opportunities for Corinthians throughout the match and was responsible for the assistance that ensured the winning goal in the final minutes.

The midfielders also complete the podium. Matheus Araújo, Keven and the goalkeeper Alan Gobetti. Corinthians midfielders, who had an average of 7.7, were the authors of goals from Alvinegro. The first came out of Keven’s feet, in the second half, in a great individual play. The second, by Matheus Araújo, happened at 48 in the second stage, right after Resende drew in a penalty kick.

The negative highlight in the match was due to Rickelme. The defensive midfielder received an average of 4.7 and was the one who gave way to Guilherme Biro at the start of the second half. Before that, however, the player managed to attempt a submission in a play initiated by Keven, but ended up being stopped by the defense.

In time: with the victory on their debut, Corinthians took the lead in the group with three points. São José and River-PI tied and occupy the second and third place, leaving Resende in the lantern, still without points added. Timãozinho’s next appointment is on Friday, at 9:45 pm, in front of River, from Piauí, also in São José dos Campos.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders Alan Gobetti

Average rating: 6.8

Ratings received: 324 Leo Mana

Average rating: 6.1

Ratings received: 319 German

Average rating: 5.8

Ratings received: 314 Robert Renan

Average rating: 5.4

Ratings received: 318 Luis Mandaca

Average rating: 5.5

Ratings received: 324 Reginaldo

Average rating: 5.7

Ratings received: 333 Kevin Vinicius

Average rating: 7.7

Ratings received: 330 Rickelme

Average rating: 4.7

Ratings received: 312 Felipe Augusto

Average rating: 4.8

Ratings received: 322 Matheus Araújo

Average rating: 7.7

Ratings received: 332 Giovane

Average rating: 5.5

Ratings received: 320 Reservations William Biro

match star

Average rating: 9.1

Ratings received: 364 Rodrigo Balcony

Average rating: 6.4

Ratings received: 320 Murillo

Average rating: 5.2

Ratings received: 293 Vitor

Average rating: 5.4

Ratings received: 278 Ryan

Average rating: 5.4

Ratings received: 286 Daniel Mark

Average rating: 5.3

Ratings received: 278 Technician Diogo Siston

Average rating: 6.3

Ratings received: 287 Referee Guilherme Francisco Maciel da Silva

Average rating: 4.7

Ratings received: 249 Total votes: 5,903

*Fans’ notes registered until 01/05/2022 at 08:09. The evaluations of Corinthians 2 x 1 Resende players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 01/05/2022 at 21:45.

See more in: Notes from fans and Guilherme Biro.