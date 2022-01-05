Corinthians monitors the situation and tries to make the return of defender Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid, viable

Afraid of losing defender João Victor, the Corinthians is studying names to reinforce the defensive sector of the team, and defender Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid, entered Timão’s radar. The information was released by reporter Flavio Ortega, from ESPN, and through the portal “My Timon”.

According to Ortega, Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves consulted the situation of the defender in Spain in November last year.

At that time, the trend was to renew the link between the defender and the Colchoneros, given that his contract with Diego Simeone’s team runs until the end of June 2022.

However, the 32-year-old athlete’s situation has changed in recent days, mainly due to the desire of Felipe’s family to return to Brazil.

Even with the family members’ desire to return to the country, the context is complicated. This season, Felipe is Atlético de Madrid’s second defender with the most minutes on the field (1,166), losing only to Mario Hermoso.

Thus, the Spanish team remains committed to expanding the defender’s bond, and according to “Meu Timão”, the contract renewal may be made official in the coming days.

Without being able to commit financially, Corinthians’ posture in relation to Felipe should be similar to the reinforcements hired last year: wait for the player to be free in the market to be able to present a salary proposal.

Wearing the Corinthians shirt between 2012 and 2016, the defender played 116 games for Timão, winning the Libertadores and Clube Mundial in 2012, Paulista and Recopa Sul-Americana in 2013, and the Campeonato Brasileiro in 2015.