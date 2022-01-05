Corinthians overcomes Resende with a goal in the end and debuts with a victory in Copinha

Corinthians debuted with a victory in Copinha on Tuesday night. Against Resende, Timãozinho entered the field at the Martins Pereira Stadium and won 2-1.

The team alvinegra had good opportunities in the first half, but didn’t know how to take advantage of them. In the second stage, individual plays made the difference and the scoreboard was opened by Keven. At the end of the game, however, Resende sought a draw in a penalty kick. Corinthians was willing to win and went after the second goal after 48 minutes.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians returns to the field on Friday. Again at 21:45, Timãozinho faces River, from Piauí, for the second game of Copinha.

lineup

Coach Diogo Siston chose to keep the base of the starting lineup last season and selected Corinthians with Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Alemão, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Mandaca, Riquelme, Keven and Matheus Araújo; Felipe Augusto and Giovane.

my helm

Resende, in turn, went into the field with Pedro, Valter, Peixoto, Halls, Douglas, João Felipe, Indio, Medina, Brendon, Léo Santos and Bismark.

The game

First time

The teams studied each other at the beginning of the game and prioritized the exchange of passes. With less than five minutes, the match had to be stopped. The fans had difficulty accessing the stadium and the police used pepper gas, which ended up invading the lawn and interfering with the athletes. The players left the field and the game was stopped for about ten minutes.

With the game resumed, Timão’s first arrival was in a long shot by Reginaldo. The ball dribbled in the area and was left to Pedro’s defense. A little later, Giovane and Matheus Araújo scored on the right and shirt 10 received the pass in the small area, but couldn’t get the finish.

Corinthians pressured Resende. Robert Renan made the long throw from the defense and saw the opposing defense fail. Felipe Augusto had the leftovers, who commanded the play on the right, invaded the area and hit cross for Pedro’s good defense.

With 22 minutes, Felipe Augusto received the shot inside the area and disputed the ball with the goalkeeper. The Corinthians attacker stayed with it after the archer made the defense in two periods and released the ball, but the referee called an attack foul. Resende’s response was quick: Brendon received the pass, invaded the area and hit Alan Gobetti’s exit. The Corinthians goalkeeper made a great save and put the ball in corner.

The team from Alvinegra put pressure on the Cariocas and once again had a good opportunity with almost 30 minutes. In the corner kick, the ball was badly removed and Léo Mana finished off the leftovers from the entrance to the area. The ball was deflected and left by Mandaca, who had the finish blocked and out of corner.

Three minutes later, Timon arrived again in danger. Giovane received the cross over the top and managed the header, but the ball skidded past the crossbar across the end line. Corinthians continued to have the majority of possession and exchanged passes in the attacking field, but the frequency of their arrivals decreased.

On minute 50, Corinthians pulled a great counterattack and Pedro’s good defense was stopped. Giovane was responsible for the move and managed a pass for Matheus Araújo to hit the archer’s exit, which prevented Corinthians’ first goal. Three minutes later, it was Resende’s turn to score. Bismark made the move from the right and crossed the edge of the area for Brendon to hit first and send the ball over the goal.

In the final minutes, Corinthians still had two opportunities with Keven, who was stopped in the first and kicked the second over the goal. With the chance lost, the first half came to an end with no change in the score.

Second time

Corinthians had the first opportunities in the second half. In two plays by Keven from the right, the first ended in a blocked submission by Riquelme and the second crossed the entire small area, without being submitted.

The Corinthians pressure, then, did not take long to take effect and, with 11 minutes, Keven opened the scoring. No. 7 received a good pass from Reginaldo on the left, got rid of three markers and hit the edge of the area at the top to inaugurate the marker.

Right after the goal, the Corinthians coach changed the team three times: Felipe, Riquelme and Robert Renan left the field for Rodrigo Varanda, Biro and Murillo to enter. Shortly thereafter, Biro became involved in a dangerous move by Corinthians. He received Matheus Araújo’s pass, won the marking and returned it to the Corinthians player at the edge of the area, but the submission was over the goal.

At 30 minutes, Diogo Siston changed the team twice more and put Vitor and Ryan in the place of Alemão and Mandaca. Shortly after, Corinthians came close to the second goal. Biro got the pass to Varanda, which slammed into the top and blew up the crossbar.

Resende tried to tie with long throws in the area to try to catch the Corinthians defense off guard, but Alan Gobetti made good saves. With 40 minutes, the match was stopped once again, this time because of the smoke from flares that invaded the lawn.

In the final minutes, another change at Corinthians: Giovane gave way to Daniel Marcos. In the following minute, Resende had a dangerous move when Caio made the move inside the area and was brought down by Reginaldo. The referee scored a penalty and Bismark converted even though Alan landed in the right corner.

On the ball, however, Corinthians returned to the front of the scoreboard. Matheus Araújo started the play and triggered Biro on the left, the Corinthians player dribbled the marker and returned it on shirt 10, who hit the first shot to guarantee the victory for Timão.

Technical sheet of Corinthians 2 x 1 Resende

Competition: So Paulo Junior Soccer Cup

Place: Doctor Mrio Martins Pereira Municipal Stadium, São Jos dos Campos, SP

Date: January 4, 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 9:45 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Guilherme Francisco Maciel da Silva

Assistants: Leandro Fernandes Rodrigues and Matheus Guilherme Biselli da Cruz

Goals: Keven Vinicius, Matheus Arajo (Corinthians); Bismark (Resende)

Yellow cards: Riquelme (Corinthians); Medina (Resende)

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Lo Mana, Alemo (Vitor), Robert Renan (Murillo) and Luis Mandaca (Ryan); Reginaldo, Keven Vinicius, Riquelme (Guilherme Biro) and Felipe Augusto (Rodrigo Varanda); Matheus Arajo and Giovane (Daniel Marcos).

Technician: Diogo Siston

RESEND: Peter; Valter (Z Carlos), Peixoto, Halls and Douglas (Cauan); Joo Felipe (Samuel), Indio (David) and Medina; Brendon (Kaio), Lo Santos (Lo Pedro) and Bismark.

Technician: Jeff Percy

