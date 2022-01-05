Corinthians starts year with the departure of two sponsors

Corinthians starts 2022 with two casualties among its sponsors. Thus, Timão ended the partnership it had with Midea and Positivo after the contracts came to an end.

Brand names no longer appear on the club’s official website. The first is a manufacturer of household appliances, and since 2020 it occupied the upper back of the Corinthians shirt.

The second had a relationship with Alvinegro since 2018, leaving shortly thereafter and returning in mid-2020. The company stamped the back of the shirt. By way of note, they “do not rule out the possibility of a new contract, given the good relationship and compatibility of purpose between the parties”.

The Corinthians marketing department, headed by superintendent José Colagrossi, has already defined the replacement of one of the sponsors who left the club. Soon, Taunsa, in the agribusiness sector closed an agreement with Timão until 2023.

Check out the sponsorships for the Corinthians uniform below:

Neo Química Vitamins – Master – December 2025

BMG Bank – Sleeves – December 2026

Ale – Front shirt top – August 2022

Taunsa – space not yet revealed – December 2023

Bitcoin Market – Shirt Front Bar – December 2022

Guaraná Poty – Back of shorts – December 2022

Bet Guys – Shoulders – July 2025

Everyone’s Card – Front of shorts – April 2022

There are still conversations with other brands interested in establishing a partnership with the club. At the moment, Corinthians has eight different companies present in the men’s team uniform.

In the last release of Timão’s finances, the club ended 2021 with around R$ 100 million in sponsorship income and aims to grow by 11% this season, reaching R$ 111 million. It is worth mentioning that the values ​​do not only total the commercial agreements for the men’s team, but also for the women’s, base and other Corinthians sports.