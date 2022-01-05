Could a comet 10 km in diameter really destroy the Earth?

Released on Netflix, the apocalyptic satire don’t look up generates relevant reflections on misinformation, denial and electoral propaganda. In a plot about the extinction of the human race on Earth, the arrival of a comet with a diameter of about 10 km appears as a determining factor for academics and politicians to come into conflict, while highlighting a question that stirs even the most skeptical : a meteorite of such proportion could really destroy the planet?

(Source: Netflix/Reproduction)

Formed about 4.6 billion years ago, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), comets are cosmic events characterized by the presence of a long luminous tail made of dust and gas — substances released when the surface of the star, consisting mainly of ice, evaporates with the sun’s heat. Easily mistaken for meteors, due to the beam of light that appears as the body passes through the atmosphere, comets keep the same severe damage after impact and can carry, in parallel, other rock fragments that spread over thousands of kilometers during the fall.

The probability that interplanetary material will fall to the Earth’s surface is high, but it occurs almost entirely in the form of cosmic dust only, with around 100 tons recorded daily. The high incidence of this encounter is defined by the large-scale presence of objects located up to 50 million kilometers from Earth’s orbit — scientifically known as Near-Earth Objects (NEO), according to a definition indicated by the Office of the Nations United for Outer Space Affairs (Unoosa).

(Source: Netflix/Reproduction)

Since 1980, nearly 28,000 NEOS have been identified by NASA, of which 117 were comets and another 2,238 were “Potentially Dangerous Asteroids”, passing 4.7 million km from Earth’s orbit and with dimensions greater than 140 meters in diameter. Fortunately, the probability of a disaster is historically low, as there is a small average impact of asteroids over 100 meters recorded every 10,000 years and objects over a kilometer in diameter every “several hundreds of thousands of years old”.

Better defense than the BASH company?

the comet of don’t look up it has, narratively, proportions similar to those estimated for the meteorite that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. Therefore, an incident of this scale could indeed lead to the planet’s destruction, but NASA reported that “no known asteroid poses a significant risk of impacting Earth in the next 100 years.”

To contain risks, the space agency has defense protocols that identify and track the trajectory of space threats, define their properties, design and assess the consequences of a potential impact. Thus, they share the information with other agencies and develop methods to divert asteroids, in addition to sending missions with the objective of diverting asteroid courses through direct collision — and not with the installation of explosive mines.

(Source: Getty Images/Reproduction)

Furthermore, another issue considered in the film is the extraction of mineral resources from the rock, which ends up being prioritized over human defense by the telephone corporation of Isherwell (Mark Rylance). This plot was based on studies carried out on the Asteroid Belt, which determined the existence of metals such as iron, nickel, platinum and gold valued at $100 billion for every person on Earth.

Currently, NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are planning a mission to reach the asteroid Psyche 16, discovered in 1852, to identify an estimated potential of $10 quintillion, worth about 70,000 times the total economy. global in 2019.