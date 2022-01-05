Covid-19: Biology teacher arrested after vaccinating student at home in US

NEW YORK — Laura Russo, 54, was arrested in New York, USA, after administering a dose of coronavirus vaccine to a 17-year-old student. The biology teacher has no medical qualifications and immunized the young man without his parents’ consent.

Russo was arrested on New Year’s Eve and faces up to four years in prison for illegally engaging in a profession. Police say they are still investigating how the teacher obtained the alleged Covid-19 vaccine and what the brand would be. Currently, only Pfizer’s immunizer can be given to Americans under 18 years of age.

In a video recorded during the application and posted on social media, the woman tells the teenager: “You’ll be fine, I hope” and “Here you are. Vaccine at home”. According to investigators, it was the boy’s parents who called the police after he returned home and told them what had happened.

The superintendent of Herricks High School, where the teacher works, told CBS News that she has been removed from the classroom and will perform other roles in the school district while she awaits judgment in the case. A hearing has been set for January 21st.