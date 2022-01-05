Covid-19 cases in Argentina double to 81,000 in 24 hours

Pro covid-19 contaminations practically doubled this Tuesday (4) in Argentina, where 81,210 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, against 44,396 the day before, according to a report by the Ministry of Health, which has already admitted the community circulation of the variant omicron in the country.

In recent days, Argentina appears as the country in Latin America with the highest incidence of the disease. The previous record had been registered on December 30, with 50,506 cases for a population of 45 million inhabitants.

The percentage of positive cases performed on Tuesday was 52%, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

The high rates of contamination have not yet translated into a greater occupation of intensive care beds in hospitals, which is at 35.9%, nor in an increase in the mortality rate.

There were 49 deaths by covid-19 this Tuesday in Argentina. On Monday, 41 people died from the disease.

Since January 1st, Argentina requires vaccination with at least two doses for anyone who wants to attend events with crowds. However, authorities have for now ruled out the imposition of new health restrictions. The borders were opened on 1 November after being closed to foreigners for more than 18 months.

In the country, 72.6% of the population received two doses of the vaccine, of which 13.2% were also vaccinated with the third booster dose.

The omicron variant was first detected on Dec. 5 in Argentina, where more than 5.8 million people contracted the virus and 117,294 died from covid-19.