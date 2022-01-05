Covid-19: Macron says he is committed to ‘irritating’ unvaccinated with restrictions in France

PARIS — The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, revealed that he intends to make life difficult for people who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine in the country. In an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday, he said he is committed to “irritating them” and wants to continue doing so “until the end” of the pandemic.

Record:United States Records More Than 1 Million Covid-19 Cases In One Day For The First Time

— In a democracy, the worst enemy is lies and stupidity. We put pressure on the unvaccinated, limiting their access to social activities as much as possible,” added Macron.

The statement generated reactions, mainly from the opposition. The word used by Macron — emmerder — is a term considered common in French. The comment also led lawmakers to suspend a vote that would be held on Wednesday, setting new restrictions for people who did not get immunized as mandatory proof of vaccine to attend any closed place.

Vatican:Benedict XVI covered up cases of sexual abuse against minors when he was archbishop, says German press

“No health emergency justifies such words. Emmanuel Macron says he learned to love the French, but it seems he especially likes to despise them,” tweeted Bruno Retailleau, leader of right-wing Republicans in the Senate.

Far-right leader Marine le Pen wrote on the same social network: “A president shouldn’t say that… Emmanuel Macron is unworthy of his office.”

Leftist politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon described the president’s speech as a “surprising confession.” “It is clear that the vaccination pass is a collective punishment against individual freedom,” he added.

Risk:Variant Ômicron is spreading ‘at lightning speed’, French Prime Minister warns

On Tuesday, France registered 271,686 new cases of Covid-19 daily, the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic. The country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the European Union, with more than 90% of the adult population being immunized. About five million people remain without a dose.