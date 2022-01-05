Covid-19: Positive tests for the disease jumped from 5% to 30% in private network units in Rio

RIO — Positive tests for Covid-19 increased from 5%, in the entire month of December, to 30%, in just two days of January, in the units of Dasa, an integrated health network made up of Sérgio Franco, Bronstein laboratories and Blade.

future of revelry: ‘Plan B for street carnival does not exist’, says president of the association of carnival blocks

According to a survey by Dasa’s Data & Analytics, the volume of tests in Rio de Janeiro rose 30.2% in December compared to November.

In tests performed in more than 900 outpatient units in the network across the country, according to the study, the positivity rate rose from 12.72%, on December 27, 2021, to 27.22%, on January 2nd. On December 4th, the positivity was 1.38%.

Covid-19: Daily cases in Rio jump from 21 to over 450 in two weeks

There was also an increase in the volume of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 on the DASA Network. The growth in December was 55.3% compared to November, a level similar to that of July. Antigen tests also had an increase in demand and positivity reached 24.27% on January 2nd, the highest level in the historical series.

Carnival 2022: Covid-19, risk of agglomeration and construction work make Liesa postpone technical tests at Sapucaí

This Tuesday, at the Sérgio Franco laboratory, in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio, the line doubled the block. An employee, without identifying himself, says that the number of positive tests for Covid-19 has increased exponentially in recent days:

— The material we had for two months of work ended in just three days. We had to look for more tests in the company’s stock, from other units. Currently, on average, about 50% of the tests performed here in the laboratory are positive. It was a very large increase and in a short period of time. Spooky.

Advertiser Amanda Santiago, 33, was one of those who, with flu-like symptoms, sought the test.

“I decided to make sure I have Covid-19. I spent Christmas with part of my family, here in Rio, and seven days later, last Saturday, the 1st, I started to cough, have a little runny nose and pain in the body – she says, highlighting the difficulty in getting Scheduling: — The labs are all full, taking a long time, no schedule available.

double infection: Increases the race for Influenza and Covid tests in the public and private network

At a time when the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the city of Rio took a big leap, cariocas have been betting on immunization and going to the clinics in search of a booster dose. But the perception of those vaccinated is that fewer and fewer people have joined the campaign. The programmer Antonio Nogueira, 53, says he was surprised by the reduced length of the queue at the João Barros Barreto Municipal Health Center (CMS), in Copacabana.

— The impression is that people are going to the posts less. On the day of my first dose, there were a lot of people. On Monday, a little less. Today (Tuesday), even less. And since there’s no separation by gender now, I figured they’d have longer lines,” he notes, who took the booster dose every five months.

Carnival: Castro says ‘do not believe in parades of blocks if the increase in Covid-19 numbers is confirmed’

At the station installed at the Planetarium, in Gávea, demand was high, but with shorter queues than previously registered.

— There was a small queue, but compared to the first two doses, the stations are more empty. But it is important to emphasize the importance of reinforcement. We have to get vaccinated – says health professional Kamila Urgal, 37 years old.